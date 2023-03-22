Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Smell Your Way Through The Rozengeur International Art Exhibition In Foxton

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Have you ever wanted to experience multi-dimensional art? To walk up to artwork and smell the flowers or the forest in the picture? Now you can at the sensuous art exhibition 'Smells like Roses - Rozengeur.'

Let scented art pieces from the Netherlands and Aotearoa take you on a journey of the mind. Walk among moss and pines. Smell the roses and explore lush scents wafting towards you. Olfactory art, as you've never experienced before, opens in Foxton's Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery on 1 April and will run until early July 2023.

"Artworks, imbued with scents, are known to create intimate or mood-changing experiences that can evoke memories and emotions," says Arjan van der Boon, Co-Chair of the Oranjehof Dutch Connection museum and co-curator of the exhibition.

Even though New Zealand galleries have paid brief attention to the art form and a few perfumers have set up exciting businesses over the last few years, Olfactory art is still mostly unknown in Aotearoa.

The Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery – in the multi-cultural Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom facility – switches between Māori, Pākeha and Dutch New Zealand exhibitions. The 'Smells like Roses – Rozengeur' exhibition brings all three cultures together to reflect the partnership that runs the award-winning cultural centre in the arts and heritage town of Foxton.

"Dutch museums have used paper strips or 'scent dispensers' to evoke, for example, 18th-century canal house odours – both fragrant and foul. Today, established institutions like the Rijksmuseum, where the old Dutch masters are on display, use smells to let visitors more holistically experience the past. These are the new techniques and approaches to art that we want to introduce to New Zealand audiences."

"Olfactory art is all the rage in the United States of America and Japan, and let's have a sniff at it in Aotearoa as well," van der Boon explains.

In New Zealand, a few artists and scientists are exploring the field. One of the few artists working in Olfactory art is Raewyn Turner. Raewyn and her artistic partner Brian Harris work predominantly in Aotearoa but have received recognition for their ground-breaking and innovative work, especially in Europe and the United States of America.

Other artists who will participate with Raewyn and Brian are Caro Verbeek, Claudia De Vos and Frank Bloem. Caro has worked on the smells of the Battlefield of Waterloo and an 18th-century canal house to make those scents come alive again.

"Frank was commissioned to undertake a project through the 'Embassea of the North Sea’. Most Dutch immigrants will have fond childhood memories of trips to the Noordzee and its popular holiday places. We want to bring that intense nostalgia back here. The 'Big Dutch Day Out' in April brings thousands of 'Dutchies' to Foxton, and they will love it," says van der Boon.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says,"Art isn't always accessible to everyone. Often, visually impaired people are excluded. This Olfactory art exhibition is making art inclusive to all, including sight-impaired people and people with other disabilities like synaesthesia. Whether you're an art lover, a rose lover, someone loving scents, or just curious, bring your friends and whānau and experience art as you've never done before."

Smells like Roses – Rozengeur exhibition
1 April to 27 May and 5 June to 2 July 2023
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom

Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery

92 Main Street, Foxton.


Free entry. Open daily.

Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm
Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm

Visit teawahou.com to learn more about the exhibition or the Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Facebook page

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After four years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 