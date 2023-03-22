NZ International Fraud Film Festival Announces Full Lineup Including Panelists

The final countdown to the return of New Zealand’s only International Fraud Film Festival is on. Next week, March 29 and 30 at Auckland’s Q Theatre, the Fraud Film Festival will illuminate and entertain audiences while tackling the scourge of fraud. The thought-provoking schedule of documentaries is accompanied by a stellar lineup of panelists and moderators brought together to explore themes raised in this year’s feast of films.

Bringing expert experience and insight to the discussion panels are moderators Rebecca Stevenson, Russell Brown, Rachel Ashby and Paul Brislen. They will guide festival panels to explore the big screen international documentary issues and discuss the local NZ context; from the psychology of fraudsters to cyber-crime, value destruction through forgery and unconventional investment behaviour in unruly markets.

Screening on Wednesday March 29, the first day of the festival, are fraudster exposé The Talented Mr. Rosenberg, GameStop sharemarket chaos deep dive Gaming Wall St., and synthetic diamond investigation Nothing Lasts Forever, Day one panelists include Tim Townsend (Serious Fraud Office), Dominic Salmon (Deloitte), Cass Veljanovski (Sharesies), John Horner (FMA), Tom Hartmann (Retirement Commission), Sam Stubbs (Simplicity), William Fotherby (Meredith Connell) and Nick Williams (Britomart Chambers).

On Wednesday March 29 the NZ International Fraud Film Festival will also see the announcement of the 2023 Anti-Fraud Award, recognising a person, organisation or initiative that has demonstrably distinguished itself in the fight against fraud and/or corruption.

Thursday March 30 sees ‘art authenticity’ documentary The Lost Leonardo screen, along with cyber investigation China Hackers and a special session with iconic Aotearoa TV team Fair Go. Panelists accompanying these screenings are Charles Tongue (Brother Theo), Carolina Izzo (Studio Carolina Izzo), Nadia Yousef (CISO Lens), Hadyn Green (CERT) and Joanne Lu (Deloitte).

Full two-day tickets to the NZ International Fraud Film Festival are available for purchase here (visit the NZ Fraud Film Festival website for full information on the programme).

The NZ International Fraud Film Festival is sponsored by Deloitte, Meredith Connell, ACC, Financial Markets Authority, Serious Fraud Office, CERT NZ, Simplicity, Vigilant Pay and ACFE.

See below for the full lineup of films, their start times and the panels that follow them:

The Talented Mr. Rosenberg - NZ Premiere

Wednesday March 29 - 9:30am

Moderator: Rebecca Stevenson

Panelists: Diana Clement, Tim Townsend, Dominic Salmon

Gaming Wall St. Part 1

Wednesday March 29 - 11:30am

Moderator: Russell Brown

Panelists: Cass Veljanovski, John Horner, Tom Hartmann

Gaming Wall St. Part 2

Wednesday March 29 - 2:00pm

Moderator: Russell Brown

Panelists: Sam Stubbs, William Fotherby, Nick Williams

Nothing Lasts Forever

Wednesday March 29 - 3:30pm

No panel (Followed by the presentation of the 2023 Anti-Fraud Award sponsored by Vigilant Pay)

The Lost Leonardo

Thursday March 30 - 10:00am

Moderator: Rachel Ashby

Panelists: Charles Tongue, Carolina Izzo

Fair Go Scam Prevention Session

Thursday March 30 - 1:00pm

With Fair Go’s Garth Bray and Gill Higgins

China Hackers (NZ Premiere)

Thursday March 30 - 3:30pm

Moderator: Paul Brislen

Panelists: Nadia Yousef, Hadyn Green, Joanne Lu

© Scoop Media

