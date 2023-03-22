Whau Arts Festival Next Month On April 15

The upcoming Whau Arts Festival Open Streets will see festival-goers dancing in the main street of Avondale. Performances and activities by renowned local creatives, including DJ King Kapisi, will be out in full force for a day of community play next month on Saturday April 15.

Festival organisers’ Whau The People say given the tumultuous start to 2023 the festival is an opportunity for communities from the Whau ward to come together. Joining the worldwide Open Streets phenomena from NYC to Tāmaki, the eighth Whau Arts Festival Open Streetswill have a unique Whau flow packed with music, art, and fantastic kai.

Traffic will close to Great North Rd from the length of Rosebank Road down to the iconic Spider sculpture (opposite Crayford Street West) some 200 metres, allowing the festival to spill out into the street. ‘We can celebrate our homegrown creatives and fully immerse in the many fantastic performances and activities programmed for the day. You can walk, run, bike or dance through the main street of Avondale, it’s going to be a day of celebration.’

Festival organisers reiterated the importance of art for the community: ‘Art is so important, especially as we navigate the Covid era. Now we face head on the impact of Climate change. Artists produce work that mirrors and celebrates our experiences and identity; there’s nowhere else in the world to see this expression of our communities captured so uniquely by our incredible artists.’

The festival kicks off at 3pm with its programme running until 7pm. More information about the festival programme is available here.

