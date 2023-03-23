Will Somerville To Retire From Professional Cricket

ACES offspinner Will Somerville will retire from professional cricket following the final Plunket Shield match of the season, played from April 1-4 in Nelson against the Central Stags.

38-year old Somerville made his first class debut for Otago in 2004/05 before moving to Australia and representing New South Wales in all three formats between 2014/15 and 2017/18.

Moving to Auckland with his family was a life-changing event for Somerville as he made his debut for Auckland in 2018/19 before being almost immediately called up to represent the BLACKCAPS for their successful test tour of the UAE.

"I've achieved more than what I thought I could achieve after becoming a professional cricketer at 30-years old.

"I've played nine seasons professionally and loved every minute of it.

"I'd like to thank Auckland Cricket for the opportunity to represent the ACES over the last five years. I'd also like to thank my wife Ellie and my parents for their support during my cricketing career."

Auckland Cricket's head of Performance and Talent, Daniel Archer says Somerville's impact has been felt both on and off the field.

"Will is simply an outstanding individual that makes the places he's in and the people around him better. Whilst we will miss ‘Dad’, as he is affectionally known, we wish him and his family all the very best for the next phase of life."

Auckland ACES coach Doug Watson backs up Archer's sentiments.

"Will is an all-round wonderful human being and is certainly the 'Dad' of the changing room. His calmness and humility as well as his skilful bowling will be greatly missed by the boys."

Somerville leaves with Auckland Cricket's spinning stocks at an all-time high. Legspinner Adi Ashok has made a good start to his first class career while left arm orthodox Louis Delport had an excellent Dream11 Super Smash campaign.

"Auckland's blessed with great spinning talent and I'm looking forward to watching that unfold in the next few years."

Somerville is excited to move into a new venture upon retirement. "I've got a career to move in to, as a financial advisor for Jarden. I've been working on that for the last three years so I'm really excited about that."



Overall Somerville has played 51 first class games, not including the current match against Northern Districts at Kennards Hire Community Oval.

His 156 first class wickets have come at an average of 29.57. In five seasons for Auckland he has taken 86 wickets so far at an average of 27.24. In List-A cricket he's grabbed 39 wickets at 35.1 while his T20 returns of 40 wickets at 27.8 are coupled with an economy rate of 8.

This Plunket Shield season alone has brought 21 wickets at 27.95 including his best bowling innings figures for Auckland of 4/42.

