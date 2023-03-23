NZ Post To Release King Charles III Commemorative Coronation Coins

To celebrate the upcoming coronation of King Charles III, NZ Post has produced commemorative coins to mark the occasion.

Wellington designer and illustrator Stephen Fuller developed the effigy to be used on New Zealand commemorative coins, and it was personally approved by the King.

NZ Post’s Head of Stamps and Collectables Antony Harris says, “We’re delighted to be releasing commemorative legal tender coins celebrating the King's coronation”.

“King Charles III will be the first king of New Zealand to appear on our decimal currency, and it is fitting that his effigy's first appearance of His Majesty’s effigy will be on coins commemorating the coronation.”

Issued by NZ Post under license from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the coins are minted in 0.999 silver and 0.9999 gold. There will be six coins issued to commemorate the King’s coronation, including an 11mm gold coin weighing .5g and a 1oz silver coin.

NZ Post will also issue stamps to commemorate the accession and coronation of the King, including a commemorative sheetlet featuring images from the coronation ceremony – which will take place in Westminster Abbey, London on May 6.

New Zealand’s own coins have always featured a portrait of the reigning monarch, beginning with King George V in 1933 when New Zealand coinage was first introduced to replace British currency.

As is tradition, the King’s portrait faces in the opposite direction of his predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II.

The King Charles III commemorative coins will be released on May 3, 2023.

For more information on the King Charles III coin and stamp issues visit: collectables.nzpost.co.nz

Coins available:

1oz silver proof coin

Featuring a portrait in colour, this coin commemorates the historic coronation of King Charles III. Front-and-centre is the King wearing civilian clothes, signifying His Majesty’s everyday duties and role as a royal ambassador. The surrounding design is inspired by the gold aiguillette worn by the military, typically as part of ceremonial attire for special events, or in recognition of an honour or achievement. The intricate background pattern is inspired by the embroidery on the collar of the Scots Guard uniform.

5oz silver proof coin

This 5oz silver coin features a painted portrait of the King in his Queen’s Guard uniform.

The circular gold background is symbolic of the His Majesty's medals, with the pattern inspired by the embroidery on the collar of the Scots Guard uniform. This coin also features the aiguillette design on the rim.

.5g gold proof coin

At 11m in diameter, this exquisite .5g gold coin commemorating the coronation of King Charles III features His Majesty's royal cypher.

1/4oz gold proof coin

The St Edward’s crown takes centre stage as it will be the crown used in the moment of King Charles’ coronation. This coin features the aiguillette design on the rim.

1oz gold proof coin

This 1oz gold coin is one of two premium gold coins issued to celebrate the coronation, with only 74 available worldwide. It features the St Edward’s crown and the aiguillette design on the rim.

2oz gold proof coin

This 2oz gold coin features an engraved portrait of the King in his Queen’s Guard uniform. It is the only coin in this issue to feature an engraved portrait of the King. It is limited to a maximum worldwide mintage of 50 coins.

