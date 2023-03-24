Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Wiggles 2023 Tour

Friday, 24 March 2023
Press Release: The Wiggles

Following their very successful 2022 Big Show Tour, The Wiggles are wiggling their way back to New Zealand, bringing their all singing, all dancing stage show to a venue near you.

Hello! We’re The Wiggles will set off across the country starting with Auckland on Friday 18th August, making their way through Hamilton, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and finishing in Dunedin on Saturday 26th August.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am Wednesday, March 29.

Featuring hit songs ‘Do the Propeller!’, ‘Hot Potato’ and ‘Rock-a-Bye Your Bear’ plus new favourites that will have you up and dancing along such as ‘We’re all Fruit Salad’, ‘Getting Strong!’ with John and get ready to feel the sunflower power with ‘Hey Tsehay!’

Anthony, Tsehay, Simon, Lachy, Caterina, Lucia, Evie & John will be joined on stage by all your favourite characters including Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn and Bok the Hand Puppet!

There’s never been a better time to see the world’s most popular children’s entertainment group live in concert, but hurry tickets will sell like… Hot Potatoes!

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.thewiggles.com

TOUR DATES & LOCATIONS:

Friday 18th August: Bruce Mason Centre, AUCKLAND
Saturday 19th August: Bruce Mason Centre, AUCKLAND
Sunday 20th August: Globox Arena, HAMILTON
Monday 21st August: Municipal Theatre, NAPIER
Tuesday 22nd August: Regent on Broadway, PALMERSTON NORTH
Wednesday 23rd August: Michael Fowler Centre, WELLINGTON
Friday 25th August: Christchurch Arena, CHRISTCHURCH
Saturday 26th August: Regent Theatre, DUNEDIN

