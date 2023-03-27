New Zealand’s Only Pay What You Want Running Event Is Back...and Classic Rock Anthems Are Still Winning.

Established in 2005, the Tauranga Half Marathon relaunched in 2018 as New Zealand’s first Pay What You Want running event. The PWYW Tauranga Half Marathon is on Sunday 2 April, 2023 and includes 15km, 10km, 5km and the Matua Mile events.

Image: Photos4Sale

Organiser Luke Garea says the return of the PWYW event after a three year hiatus, couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Our number one goal is to remove cost as a barrier to entry; and with recent cost of living increases, entry fees to events like this may be more of a challenge for even more people” says Garea.

Returning from a three year hiatus is also a challenge for the event.

“We’re thrilled to have support from Tauranga City Council as we re-emerge in a very changed event landscape.

Entry reluctance is a very real thing. First there were Covid cancellations and more recently, the extreme weather events caused multiple events to cancel. People are rightfully cautious and slow to enter now - and this changed entry behaviour puts new stress on events” explains Garea.

Thought to be the only event of its kind in New Zealand, PWYW continues to be a popular option for entrants, with a surge in groups attending from all over the Bay of Plenty.

Josh Te Kowhai and Tairi Ford from Waikite Gym have organised a large group to come through from Rotorua, sharing:

“With events slowly starting to trickle back into our lives it’s great we have the Pay What You Want Tauranga Half Marathon back as it gives a lot of our newer (and old) members an affordable yet first class event to participate in and offers so many distance options.

The PWYW format is certainly a game changer taking away one more barrier that could have changed someone’s mind to enter or not. The atmosphere at all the previous PWYW events has been amazing and a real draw card for us to keep returning from Rotorua” says Te Kowhai.

Of the expected 1400 entrants, over 200 will be part of the Workplace Shout, another wellness initiative to engage employers to “shout” entry to their staff.

It’s not only the PWYW format that’s unique, this event also offers a finish line song request. With an unprecedented 856 requests received to date, Queen’s We Are the Champions has been knocked off the number one spot. Classic rock anthems still reign supreme with Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger being crowned the most requested finish line song for 2023.

One Republic receives a notable mention for most requested artist, and Sia’s Unstoppable features as a strong newcomer.

There’s still time to request your finish line song when you enter the PWYW Tauranga Half Marathon, 15km, 10km , 5km or Matua Mile.

Further event info and online entry at www.taurangahalfmarathon.co.nz

