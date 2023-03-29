Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Pacific Studio Awards Natasha Lampard The Inaugural Te Ao O Te Pūkeko Residency

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 3:37 pm
Press Release: NZ Pacific Studio

NZ Pacific Studio has awarded Natasha Lampard (Whakatōhea, Ngāpuhi, Pākehā) the inaugural Te Ao Te O Pūkeko Residency for tangata whenua creatives.


Te Ao Te O Pūkeko is the name of the rural homestead in West Taratahi, Wairarapa, where Natasha will be in residence.

Natasha is co-founder and director of Webstock, co-founder of Lil Regie, and creator of Extraordinary Tales of Strength & Daring. She was a 'Women of Influence Award' finalist, a Gold Award finalist, and named ‘Inspire Wellington Ambassador’ by the mayor for services to Pōneke.

A graduate of the International Institute of Modern Letters (IIML) at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University, she was awarded a Master of Arts in Creative Writing with Distinction. She is also the recipient of the Letteri Family Project Scholarship and has been published in Headland, Turbine Kapohau, and The Spinoff.

During her residency in April 2023, Natasha will work on her manuscript ‘Mother Tongue’ – exploring motherhood and language/identity. (Read an excerpt here.)

Natasha will also engage with Hurunui-O-Rangi Marae.

Sponsors Gaye Sutton and Michael Woodcock will host Natasha and also helped develop the kaupapa of the residency (read here).

NZ Pacific Studio extends its gratitude to Gaye Sutton & Michael Woodcock for their sponsorship & hosting, Rawiri Smith & Hurunui-o-Rangi Marae for their community support, and Trust House Foundation for assistance. It takes a village to offer a residency!

