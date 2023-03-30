Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ On Screen Raises The Steaks With The Launch Of The Cow Collection

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 9:30 am
Press Release: NZ On Screen

Cats and dogs, sheep, birds, and horses have all had a collection named in their honour on NZ On Screen, but now it’s time for them to moove over...The Cow Collection has arrived!

Herding more than 30 titles, The Cow Collection showcases the humble bovine from many angles, across factual and fictional content. In the backgrounder, journalist Baz McDonald reflects on whether the nostalgic idea of the beloved family cow tells the whole story of the animal’s current role in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Cattle are a key part of New Zealand life and its economy, with dairy cow numbers now roughly equalling the human population of the country. The Cow Collection contains a selection of content that showcases the pros and cons of the dairy and beef industry in Aotearoa. In a 2008 episode of Homegrown, Te Radar looks at the ins and outs of the dairy industry. Baz McDonald turns investigator in the 2021 TVNZ web series Milk & Money, taking an updated look at the impact of intensive dairy farming on cows, and the environment. There are three episodes of Country Calendar that shine a spotlight on dairy farming in New Zealand: there’s a 1977 day-in-the-life in Jersey Cow, we learn about organic dairy farming in Grass is Greener, and Cow World looks at the early introduction of an American-style ‘high production’ dairy operation, alongside a petting zoo for tourists. 

There are plenty of kids titles included to capture the imagination. Let’s Get Inventin’ offers a unique way to get cows fed, with the team tasked to create a motorised hay bale launcher — while on The Goober Brothers, a crazy contraption which allows you to drink directly from a cow’s udder is introduced. The Posy Narker duo get their hands dirty in the milking shed as they learn about life on the farm. For a more factual take, there are award-winning calves at the Rai Valley A&P show in an episode of Fanimals, and in Suzy’s World, Suzy Cato takes a closer look at how cows convert their food to milk.

Classsic commercials also feature. Til the Cows Come Home, a popular 1981 campaign from New Zealand’s Milk Promotion Council, follows ‘the girls’ as they pontificate on the appeal of their milk while Murray escorts them to the milking shed. Dairylea cheese gets the cows (and one bull) grooving in a song and dance number from 1991, and a fly becomes a mooving target after a couple of cows get their hooves on a can of V Energy drink.

But no bull, that’s not all! We’re milking it for all it’s worth with short films, news items, animations and more. Click here for the full list of titles.

NZ On Screen is New Zealand’s screen-culture showcase, with more than 4,500 free-to-view titles from the beginning of the screen industry to the present day. Find us at www.nzonscreen.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ On Screen on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 