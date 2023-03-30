LORDE ‘SOLAR POWER WORLD TOUR’ NEW ZEALAND Black Barn Vineyards shows this April Black Barn Vineyards shows rescheduled to Thursday 20 and Friday 21 April 2023.

shows rescheduled to and Support acts BROODS (acoustic set), Fazerdaze and RIIKI REID confirmed to play final shows of the Solar Power World Tour with Lorde The two postponed Lorde Solar Power World Tour shows in the Hawkes Bay have now been rescheduled to take place this April! Lorde will now play Black Barn Vineyards on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st April 2023. Joining the Lorde Solar Power World Tour for these shows is BROODS (acoustic set) performing songs from their newly released album Space Island. Also performing at Black Barn Vineyards is Fazerdaze and RIIKI REID. If you have purchased tickets to the show on Wednesday 1 March 2023, your new show date is Thursday 20 April 2023. If you purchased a ticket to the show Thursday 2 March 2023, your new date is Friday 21 April 2023. Your tickets remain valid for the new shows. Ticketmaster will email all ticket holders with their show details. “Whilst being mindful of what many people have been through over the last month and after consultation with the venue, local media and authorities we are pleased to be able to bring Lorde back to the Hawkes Bay to complete her Solar Power Tour of Aotearoa. Situations like this are never easy and we have tried to bring the tour back to Te Matau-a-Māui as soon as is practical for everyone. Following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle, Lorde, alongside some New Zealand’s biggest acts came together to raise funds for the Red Cross with concert ‘Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa.’ Lorde was a major part of this concert and she has always been determined to return to the Hawkes Bay to play these shows, we are thrilled that this has become reality this season.” — Brent Eccles Eccles Entertainment. Limited tickets are still available for both shows and are on sale now from Ticketmaster. Lorde recently performed in Aotearoa and Australia on the Solar Power World Tour to mesmerised audiences and glowing reviews: “Her stage presence was so unique, dancing in her classic irreverent style, in tune with every melody, captivating the audience and tugging at heartstrings”. – NZ Herald “Aesthetically and musically, Lorde is one of the most exciting artists not only amongst New Zealand’s crop of talent, or of her generation, but in music history…” – Stuff “It’s a wonderful way to send off the summer with a musician who’s a born performer, and a beautifully joyous and communal experience. As she sings in the last song of the night: we’re on each other’s team”. – The Age These are the final shows of Lorde’s Solar Power World Tour. ABOUT LORDE

In 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut,Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY®Awards, and spawn the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, “Royals,” and quadruple-platinum follow up “Team.” The former cemented LORDE as “the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on theBillboardHot 100 since 1987.”Timeexalted her amongst the “Most Influential Teenagers in the World,” she landed onForbes’s “30 Under 30” List, graced the cover ofRolling Stoneand performed alongside Nirvana during the 2014Rock and Roll Hall of FameInduction Ceremony. She also curated the official soundtrack forThe Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1and recorded “Yellow Flicker Beat” as the lead single. In 2017 LORDE released her second full-length studio album,Melodramawhich debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making her the first ever NZ artist to land a #1 debut album in the United States. The album reached #1 in over 45 countries and earned LORDE a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMY®Awards. In 2021, LORDE made her highly anticipated return with critically acclaimed single, “Solar Power,” from her third full-length studio album,Solar Power.Solar Powerwas released August 20thanddebuted at #1 in Australia and NZ and Top 5 around the world including US, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal. On release of Solar Power, Lorde released an innovative eco-conscious discless Music box product as an alternative to a CD. LORDE currently has over 14 million albums sold worldwide and over 14 billion streams worldwide. LORDE

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BROODS (acoustic set), FAZERDAZE & RIIKI REID

SOLAR POWER NEW ZEALAND TOUR

APRIL 2023

Presented by Frontier Touring& Eccles Entertainment ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

* U18s must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian

This event is recommended for patrons aged 16+ Thursday 20 April (previously Wednesday 1 March)

Black Barn Vineyards | Havelock North NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999



Friday 21 April (previously Thursday 2 March)

Black Barn Vineyards | Havelock North NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999 Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.