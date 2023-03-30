Two-time Leukaemia Survivor Josh Komen Sets NZ Ice-bath Record

A two-time leukaemia survivor has made New Zealand history by setting the country’s first-ever ‘unofficial’ ice-bath record, all while raising thousands of dollars for the charity he credits for helping save his life.

Last night Greymouth legend Josh Komen spent 21 minutes immersed in ice-cold water at Ranui House. With no ‘official’ New Zealand record in place, Josh’s time in the bath is ‘unofficially’ the longest on record.

“It feels pretty great. I’ve been working towards this for some time, so to be able to see all my hard work paying off is awesome,” says Josh.

As well as an impressive achievement, Josh’s record-setting attempt has raised more than $84,000 for Ranui House, a 26-apartment complex that provides accommodation for patients and families undergoing life-saving medical treatment at Christchurch hospitals. Donations are continuing to grow.

Josh is an ambassador for the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust which runs Ranui House, where Josh and his family stayed for 474 nights while he was battling Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, a type of cancer of the blood. He came up with the idea for the record-setting attempt earlier this year as a way of giving back to Ranui House, which he says was a “saving grace” for him and his family during his epic health battle – a battle he helped overcome after discovering the physical and mental benefits of ice therapy.

As he prepared himself for the challenge ahead, Josh says he could think of nothing else but giving it his “absolute all”. The water he was immersed in was around 2-3 degrees, about ten degrees colder than the water from your cold tap.

“Sitting in the bath for that long was really tough, but I knew I could do it. For me, it’s all about mindset. It’s an uncomfortable situation to be in, but I just focused on my breathing. I’ve faced my fair share of challenges in life and I know that when you confront an uncomfortable situation, you can grow from it.”

Josh, who is a qualified oxygen advantage breathing instructor, was surrounded by dozens of supporters as he embarked on his record-setting attempt, including West Coast ultra star Ruth Croft who decided to ‘dip a toe in’ alongside Josh.

Ruth says taking part in the ice-bath challenge was a “no-brainer”, and she was proud to play a part in supporting the more than 1,000 Kiwi families who, every year, call Ranui House home.

“I’ve known Josh since primary school and I know how much Ranui House helped him and his family while he was receiving treatment. Taking part in the ice-bath challenge was something little I could do to support Josh, while at the same time helping him raise awareness for Ranui House and the incredible work they do for families in need.”

Josh’s Mum and Dad, Julie and Peter Komen, cheered from the sidelines, while his wife, Sibille and best friend Hamish Paterson joined him in the bath for the challenge.

“Just knowing they were there and feeling the weight of their love and support is what helped me push through,” says Josh.

“My wife, Sibille has always stood by me. She’s there holding my hand through everything in life and I’m so grateful to have her there, supporting me every step of the way.”

38 people took part in the ice-bath challenge with Josh, each attempting to embrace the cold for 2-minutes.

Many more kiwis supported Josh by taking part in the Two-Week Cold Shower Challenge in support of Ranui House.

Bone Marrow Cancer Trust CEO Mandy Kennedy says Josh’s ice-bath record attempt was a real celebration for Ranui House, and the funds raised will go a long way towards rejuvenating ‘Little Ranui’, the nine original apartments which were built on-site 30 years ago.

“We can’t thank Josh enough for undertaking this challenge in support of Ranui House, which has given us an incredible opportunity to raise awareness of the House and celebrate the brave kiwis for whom Ranui House has been home. As a charitable trust that relies on donations, the funds raised will also make a huge impact as we embark on the refurbishment of our original apartments. Ranui House is a safe haven for our families, so to be able to provide them with a space that feels like home is really important.”

Having completed the challenge, Josh says he’s feeling “on top of the world” .

“I’m speechless. To feel so much love and support around me is really, really special. A few years ago I was at rock-bottom and now I’m here. It’s a really great place to be.”

People can still donate to Josh’s record-breaking attempt at www.ranuihouse.org.nz.

**Ice-baths are not for everyone. For those keen to embrace the cold Josh recommends starting out with cold showers. For anyone wanting to give ice-baths a try, talk to your GP first.

More information about Josh’s journey and story can be found here:

Photos from the Ice Bath Challenge can be accessed here.

About Ranui House and the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust

Ranui House was developed by the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust. The Trust was established to raise $1.1 million to establish New Zealand’s first Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Christchurch Hospital, but the Trustees knew the challenge was greater than that. They had to provide patients and their families somewhere to stay for the intense and ongoing treatments they were facing. They knew that if families can stay together, they can heal faster. Ranui House opened on 12 February 1993 with six apartments, which was increased to nine apartments two years later. Demand soon outstripped supply and in 2008 the House was extended to offer the 26 semi or fully self-contained apartments that are there today. Ranui House supports patients and their families no matter their age or medical treatment type, providing accommodation, support, and meals, where required. Patients can be hospital inpatients or outpatients and can stay at Ranui House as long as they need.

In the year to December 2022, stays at Ranui House were for haematology (31%), oncology (15%), cardiology (7%), general surgery (12%), and nephrology (9%), with the remainder covering gastro, ENT, ICU, orthopaedic, NICU, vascular and respiratory. 33% of families are from Canterbury with 24% from Nelson/Tasman/Marlborough, 23% from the West Coast, 15% from Otago/Southland, and the remainder from the North Island or the Chatham Islands.

The Trust also funds life-saving and world-class cancer research through its annual grants programme via the Bone Marrow Cancer Research Trust.

