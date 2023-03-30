Dino Brings Art For Art’s Sake To Taupō Museum

Taupō Museum’s newest exhibition Art for Art’s Sake is sure to have something for everyone as Dean Stebbing (Dino) displays his latest collection of unique drawings and paintings.

Dino has been drawing since he was 14, but he didn’t get serious about his art until he was in his late 30s. For the last 15 years he has been painting on canvas and “totally winging it”, inspired by pop culture, movies, music, comics and world events.

As well as painting and drawing, he has created his own comics using pen and coloured pencils. His favourite is Burnt Out Bob which is about a down-on-his-luck rocker. There will be copies of these comics available in the exhibition which opens on Saturday 8 April.

Dino says he describes his style of art as “pop art” because it is so heavily influenced by pop culture.

“My background is in comics, so my style is a bit different to other artists,” he says.

“It’s awesome to be holding an exhibition in Taupō again and I hope it appeals to a wide range of people. I want to show them that there is something different out there, rather than the usual landscapes and that sort of thing.”

Throughout his years as an artist, Dino has contributed to a number of community exhibitions at Taupō Museum and in 2015 he held his own solo show in the Niven Room titled Welcome to My World.

Art for Art’s Sake will officially open at 5.30pm on Thursday 6 April due to the museum being closed on Easter Friday (7 April). It will then be open from Saturday 8 April to Sunday 14 May. Entry is free for locals and tamariki, otherwise $5 for adults, and $3 for seniors and students.

For more information visit www.taupo.govt.nz/museum.

