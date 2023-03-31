Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Survival Of Incorporated Community Sport Organisations Essential

Friday, 31 March 2023, 5:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Amateur Sport Association

In a meeting between the Association and the Minister of Commerce & Consumer Affairs at Parliament on Tuesday, it was agreed that the survival and future growth of New Zealand’s over 7,500 community sport clubs should not be impeded by the new Incorporated Societies Act 2022 and its supporting regulations.

While the Association’s Chairman (Gordon Noble-Campbell) and the Minister (the Hon. Dr. Duncan Webb) agreed that the new legislation was a necessary evolution of the 1908 Act, both also agreed that it was important that overall, the reform was fit for purpose for incorporated community sport organisations and that all necessary steps should be taken to ensure compliance with the new law was achievable.

Association Chairman, Gordon Noble-Campbell said, “the Minister acknowledges the importance of incorporated community sport organisations, which are largely resourced by volunteers, to the health and well-being of New Zealand society.” He noted that “the Association is confident that Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment officials will take this into account when recommending the final regulations to Cabinet, for release in September this year”.

While public consultation on the new regulations has been cancelled owing to Ministry resource constraints, the Association believes that the Minister fully understands the importance of ensuring that the implementation of the new law must not compromise the existence of New Zealand’s thousands of incorporated community sport entities.

