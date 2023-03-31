Rare Painting Of Maori Chief Who Signed Treaty Brings More Than $1 Million

A rare and sought after painting of a Maori chief who signed the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840 has sold for a record price for the artist of over $1 million at a delayed art auction in Auckland tonight (March 30).

The oil on canvas of Harawira Te Mahikai, chief of the Ngati Kahungunu Tribe, was painted in 1883 by Gottfried Lindauer a Bohemian and New Zealand artist who was renowned for his portraits which included many Maori subjects.

It was the key work at a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell, Auckland. The auction was due to be held on Wednesday but was delayed 24 hours by a software fault outside the Art Centre’s control.

Lindauer completed the painting and signed it in 1883, three years before Te Mahikai died in 1886.

Richard Thomson, director of the International Art Centre and the auctioneer for the sale, said it was originally predicted to sell for between $550,000 and $850,000 but there was active and widespread interest and it finally sold for $1,009,008 which included a buyer’s premium and GST. The previous record price for a Lindauer painting was $307,425 for Girl with Gourd which Lindauer painted in 1888 and which was sold at the International Art Centre last August.

Lindauer and Charles Goldie are the best known painters of Maori figures in New Zealand art history. Their works are in very high demand and regularly bring record prices. Lindauer trained professionally at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna before migrating to New Zealand in 1874.

Lindauer is known to be more realistic with his portraits of Maori kaumatua while Goldie works tend to reflect the lighter side of kaumatua.

Te Mahikai was wearing an ornate Maori cloak and holding a taiaha (fighting staff). Lindauer kept the painting until 1908 when he gave it to his son Hector on his 21st birthday. Most recently it has been in a private collection in Auckland.

Mr Thomson said the auction delay did not affect the enthusiasm for bidding which was extremely spirited. He said Lindauer’s contribution and legacy to the history of art in New Zealand is considerable and highly valued.

“Tonight’s Lindauer is one of his finest works, there is no doubt about that and bidding was very intense. The impact on the art world when word got out that it was being sold at auction was quite amazing and there was as much interest in this work as there has been in any Goldie or any other fine work of art.”

Lindauer was born in Pilsen, Western Bohemia, which is now part of the Czech Republic. When he arrived in New Zealand in 1874 he was soon commissioned by many prominent Maori chiefs, and in his art works he accurately recorded their facial tattoos, clothing, ornaments and weapons.

Lindauer was 87 when he died in 1926. He is buried at Woodville near Palmerston North.

The sale also featured works by several highly respected and sought-after New Zealand artists, including Ralph Hotere, who was born in Northland and is considered one of New Zealand’s most important artists; Dunedin-born Frances Hodgkins; and the renowned Peter McIntyre, also Dunedin-born.

One of McIntyre works, Waiting for the School Bus, features three school children waiting for the bus to take them to school, was passed in at $96,000 after earlier predictions it would sell for up to $120,000. Another McIntyre work, The White Cliffs, Rangitikei, sold for well above its top estimated price of $35,000, finally selling for $61,260 including the premium and GST.

One of Hotere’s works, Kyrie Eleison No 5 sold for $96,096. It was also expected to bring up to $120,000.

