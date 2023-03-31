Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waka Ama NZ Rautaki Rangatahi

Friday, 31 March 2023, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Waka Ama NZ

The Waka Ama NZ Rautaki Rangatahi was released today at the 2023 Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals. The Rautaki Rangatahi is a Youth Strategy, co-designed with the Waka Ama NZ Te Reo Taiohi rōpū, to contribute to the development of waka ama for rangatahi, as advised by rangatahi. Te Reo Taiohi o Ngā Kaihoe o Aotearoa is our Waka Ama NZ youth advisory group providing a voice for rangatahi who are involved in waka ama in Aotearoa. The purpose of the rōpū is to inform, advise, and provide insights to the Waka Ama NZ Board and Waka Ama NZ office from a rangatahi perspective. Waka Ama NZ looks forward to implementing this strategy and continuing our commitment to developing waka ama for rangatahi.

Te Reo Taiohi rōpū member, Manawa Irwin, says “We are proud to release the Rautaki Rangatahi on behalf of our Te Reo Taiohi rōpū. We are glad we can contribute to developing waka ama for rangatahi across Aotearoa”.

“We are pleased to release the Waka Ama NZ Rautaki Rangatahi today, developed by our Te Reo Taiohi rōpū. We really value the voice of our rangatahi and are committed to ensuring waka ama is meeting the needs of rangatahi, as advised by rangatahi themselves. The mahi begins now with implementing the strategy.” says Waka Ama NZ CEO, Lara Collins.

Waka Ama NZ Board Member, Turanga Barclay-Kerr, says “We are proud of the thought and effort put into the Rautaki Rangatahi by Te Reo Taiohi. We hope this can be the start of more initiatives like this rolling out across the motu”.

Waka Ama NZ would like to thank Te Reo Taiohi rōpū for their contributions to the development of this Rautaki Rangatahi. We are very fortunate to have an awesome group of rangatahi involved in this kaupapa and contributing towards developing waka ama for rangatahi throughout Aotearoa.

Waka Ama NZ Rangatahi Rautaki:

https://wakaama.co.nz/pages/view/1005611

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waka Ama NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 