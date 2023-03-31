Waka Ama NZ Rautaki Rangatahi

The Waka Ama NZ Rautaki Rangatahi was released today at the 2023 Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals. The Rautaki Rangatahi is a Youth Strategy, co-designed with the Waka Ama NZ Te Reo Taiohi rōpū, to contribute to the development of waka ama for rangatahi, as advised by rangatahi. Te Reo Taiohi o Ngā Kaihoe o Aotearoa is our Waka Ama NZ youth advisory group providing a voice for rangatahi who are involved in waka ama in Aotearoa. The purpose of the rōpū is to inform, advise, and provide insights to the Waka Ama NZ Board and Waka Ama NZ office from a rangatahi perspective. Waka Ama NZ looks forward to implementing this strategy and continuing our commitment to developing waka ama for rangatahi.

Te Reo Taiohi rōpū member, Manawa Irwin, says “We are proud to release the Rautaki Rangatahi on behalf of our Te Reo Taiohi rōpū. We are glad we can contribute to developing waka ama for rangatahi across Aotearoa”.

“We are pleased to release the Waka Ama NZ Rautaki Rangatahi today, developed by our Te Reo Taiohi rōpū. We really value the voice of our rangatahi and are committed to ensuring waka ama is meeting the needs of rangatahi, as advised by rangatahi themselves. The mahi begins now with implementing the strategy.” says Waka Ama NZ CEO, Lara Collins.

Waka Ama NZ Board Member, Turanga Barclay-Kerr, says “We are proud of the thought and effort put into the Rautaki Rangatahi by Te Reo Taiohi. We hope this can be the start of more initiatives like this rolling out across the motu”.

Waka Ama NZ would like to thank Te Reo Taiohi rōpū for their contributions to the development of this Rautaki Rangatahi. We are very fortunate to have an awesome group of rangatahi involved in this kaupapa and contributing towards developing waka ama for rangatahi throughout Aotearoa.

Waka Ama NZ Rangatahi Rautaki:

https://wakaama.co.nz/pages/view/1005611

© Scoop Media

