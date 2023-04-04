Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Toitoi Hosts Free Whānau Theatre Shows In Wake Of Cyclone Gabrielle

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 1:52 am
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

There will be two free shows of The Worm, by Carl and Peter Bland and presented by Nightsong theatre company, at Toitoi Opera House on April 29. Tickets are available from today, Monday, April 3. Photo/SUPPLIED

STORY STARTS: It’s been a tough couple of months in Te Matau-a-Māui, and we’re all in need of a good laugh and some escapism. With that in mind, Hastings District Council and Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre have partnered with acclaimed national theatre company Nightsong, the Performing Arts Network of New Zealand and local businesses to bring a free, family-friendly show to the Bay at the end of this month.

The show, called The Worm, follows a worm on its adventure to rescue its mother, after she’s snatched by a giant bird beak from above. And while the worm’s journey to the surface is riddled with danger, this heart-warming show uses Nightsong’s trademark visual style of large-scale puppetry, illusion and choreographed movement to bring this extraordinary story to life.

The little worm must travel through a dark subterranean world, full of empty streets and flea-bitten bars, dodging the sharp spade of the gardener, outsmarting poisonous spiders and battling the ruler of the underworld, The Blind Rat and her henchman, Snail.

Toitoi Presenter Services Manager Glen Pickering says despite the premise, The Worm is a wonderful, uplifting show for the whole whānau. “We decided to bring The Worm here because it has exactly the humour and joy our region needs right now.”

Starring Anapela Polata’ivao, Yvette Parsons, Albert Latailakepa, Semu Filipo and Andrew Grainger, with original music performed live by Carnivorous Plant Society, this delightfully surreal and anarchically absurd show will entertain and enthrall young and old alike.

Mr Pickering describes The Worm as “an amazing show from a top New Zealand theatre company”.

“The Worm is great for the whole whānau. It stars incredible actors and has previously travelled throughout Tāmaki Makaurau schools for free, so coming to Heretaunga to share this delightful theatre with our community here is a great extension of that.”

Nightsong co-founder and The Worm co-director Ben Crowder says the shows touches on the importance of balancing an environmental ecosystem.

“The Worm thematically explores travelling from the dark to the light and has great crossover appeal for young and older. It feels like a way to bring whānau together to share in an uplifting experience – particularly after a period of crisis and to lift morale as the recovery begins,” he says.

In addition to two free public shows on Saturday, April 29, Toitoi will also host two performances of The Worm for local schools on Friday, April 28. The four free shows have been proudly supported by several local businesses – Lowecorp, Mitchell Daysh, Hastings Karamū Rotary Club and Surveying the Bay.

Tickets to The Worm will be available from 10am today, Monday, April 3.

