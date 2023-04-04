Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rarely Heard Music Features In Auckland Concert

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 1:53 am
Press Release: Aroha Quartet

Rarely heard music for string trio features in a concert in St Matthew-in-the-City in central Auckland on Sunday 16 April at 3 pm.

Three members of the Wellington-based Aroha String Quartet will perform a programme entitled ’Serenade’. Two wonderful Serenades for string trio by Beethoven and Dohnányi give the concert its name. ‘Mata-Au’, a gorgeous short work by award-winning Kiwi composer Salina Fisher, and the sparkling String Trio by French composer Jean Françaix complete the programme.

“The repertoire for the string trio contains real gems but it’s very rare to hear it performed live,” says Aroha Quartet first violinist Haihong Liu. “We’re delighted to be playing this lively and varied programme in the superb acoustic of St Matthew-in-the-City on 16 April."

Acclaimed as demonstrating "accomplished brilliance, soulfulness and sublime intensity in perfect balance and tonal unity" (The Dominion Post), the Wellington-based Aroha String Quartet is firmly established as one of New Zealand's finest chamber music ensembles.

The Aroha Quartet performs regularly around NZ in centres from the Deep South to the Far North.

Tickets to the ’Serenade’ concert are available from Eventfinda. General Admission $40, Concessions $30, Families $80 & Under-18s $20.

