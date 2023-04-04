Saunders, Armit Shine On Curtailed Opening Day In Palma

Two New Zealand sailors have made an early statement on a curtailed first day of the Princess Sofia Regatta in Palma – but most of the 36-strong Kiwi fleet will have to wait a while longer to kickstart their European seasons.

Unsettled weather meant most of the racing in the Bay of Palma was abandoned on the opening day of the event, the first top-level international regatta of the year with almost 1300 sailors from 66 nations competing across 10 Olympic classes.

Former ILCA 7 (Laser) world champion Tom Saunders finished third in his qualifying heat overnight (NZ time) – the only race completed in the class before a thunderstorm put paid to proceedings.

With 184 boats competing in the class, qualification is split into three groups with 10 qualifying races each before a medal race.

Aside from a range of weather conditions, the fleet also had to contend with some early-season nerves.

“We were delayed on shore for about an hour and a half, waiting for the sea breeze to kick in and when it finally did conditions were quite nice,” Saunders said.

“The fleet had the first-race jitters [at the start line] which held up proceedings and when we did manage to get away a few races were abandoned before a thunderstorm came in and mixed things up again. We were quite lucky to finish our race before the wind shut down again as the rain arrived.”

Saunders, who spent several weeks in Australia with the rest of the New Zealand ILCA 7 fleet in preparation for the European season, finished behind Finland’s Kaarle Tapper and last year’s winner in Palma, Micky Beckett of Great Britain in his heat.

Compatriots Luke Cashmore and Caleb Armit finished 21st and 43rd, respectively, in the 61-boat group, with George Gautrey and Luke Deegan unable to complete their heats.

“It was nice to get off to a good start after jostling up the front the whole way and I’m pretty happy with where I’m at,” Saunders said.

“We have a big day tomorrow [tonight], with some of the groups set for three races.”

Meanwhile, Josh Armit continued his impressive early domestic form by winning his only completed heat in the 136-board men’s IQFOIL (windfoiling) fleet.

The 21-year-old Aucklander took out the 2023 Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta in Torbay in February against a line-up that included several of the Netherlands’ leading windfoilers.

Thomas Crook (23rd) and Eli Liefting (14th) also managed to get off the start line in their heats, while Patrick Haybittle, Antonio Cozzolino and Veerle ten Have (women’s IQFOIL) all had their races abandoned.

Despite the delays and interruptions, lining up against some of the world’s top foilers was worth the wait, Armit said.

“It was a bit of a rollercoaster and we had everything today – some sun but not much wind, and then some breeze followed by rain.

“It was still good to get a race in against the European fleet – something we haven’t done since October. I’m happy with how I’ve started but it’s still very early days.”

Racing in the 470 mixed class, featuring Kiwi crew Brittany Wornall and Sam Street, could not be completed while Olivia Christie (ILCA 6) will also have to wait until at least later tonight to get her campaign under way.

A bumper day-two schedule will also see New Zealand’s 49er, 49er FX and Nacra 17 crews in action, along with the men’s and women’s kitefoilers.

Provisional results from day 1 of the Princess Sofia Regatta in Palma de Mallorca, Spain here.

Schedule for day 2, April 4 (NZ time):

9pm: Women’s IQFOIL (6 races): Veerle ten Have; 470 mixed (3 races): Brittany Wornall/Sam Street; Formula kite women (4 races): Justina Kitchen; ILCA 6 (3 races): Olivia Christie; ILCA 7 (2/3 races): Tom Saunders, George Gautrey, Caleb Armit, Luke Cashmore, Luke Deegan; 49er (3 races): Logan Dunning Beck/Oscar Gunn, Isaac McHardie/William McKenzie, Mattias Coutts/Henry Haslett, Sam Morgan/Pat Morgan, Campbell Stanton/Will Shapland, Scott McKenzie/Blake McGlashan.

10.30pm: Men’s IQFOIL (6 races): Josh Armit, Thomas Crook, Patrick Haybittle, Eli Liefting, Antonio Cozzolino.

11pm: Formula kite men (4 races): Lochy Naismith.

11.30pm: 49er FX (3 races): Jo Aleh/Molly Meech, Alex Maloney/Olivia Hobbs, Courtney Reynolds-Smith/Brianna Reynolds-Smith; Nacra 17 mixed (3 races): Micah Wilkinson/Erica Dawson.

© Scoop Media

