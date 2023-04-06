In The Medal Mix: NZ Crews In Finals Push In Palma

The appetisers are done. Now it’s time for the main course at the Princess Sofia Regatta.

And despite a demanding third day at the first top-level event of the European season, many of New Zealand’s leading sailors are hungry for medals with gold-fleet racing set to start.

After light winds saw many races abandoned on the first two days, sea breeze of around 15kn provided a different challenge in the Bay of Palma - and plenty of movement up and down the leaderboard.

ILCA 7 (Laser) sailors Tom Saunders and George Gautrey were two of the 36-strong Kiwi crew heading in the right direction.

Saunders managed two top-three results in his last qualifying heats for an overall seventh place heading into the finals while Gautrey climbed from 29th to 12th overall courtesy of a second place in his first heat of the day.

“It was a bit rough today and I spent too much time in the trenches battling my way through [the fleet],” Gautrey said.

“There were plenty of positives too, though – I’m going quick …. and we should see some epic racing tomorrow.”

Like Gautrey, Saunders had to play catch-up with only two races possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It was physically quite demanding with three races today but it will be good moving into the finals and lining up with everyone else, so everyone’s on the same playing field,” Saunders said.

“I’m happy with how qualifying has gone even though there are always a few points you feel you’ve left out there.

“We have another three races again tomorrow… it’s going to hurt, so there will be plenty of pancakes on order in the morning!”

Also showing an appetite for silverware are New Zealand’s two leading 49er crews.

Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie qualified eighth overall with Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn climbing 11 places to 11th with a third, fourth and eighth place in their three heats.

With few wind shifts, boat speed was key throughout the day, McKenzie said.

“We were fast, but we felt like we weren’t quite fast enough to be right in the top three. We still managed to string together some good races and results.

“We have a few things we’d like to work on over the last two days of competition and hopefully we keep pushing and jump on that podium.”

It was much harder work for the country’s three 49er FX crews with only Jo Aleh and Molly Meech, the overall leaders yesterday, advancing to the gold fleet race.

They dropped 20 places, however, with a best finish of 14th in qualifying on Thursday.

National champions Alex Maloney and Olivia Hobbs (30th), and Courtney and Brianna Reynolds-Smith (43rd) will compete in the silver fleet.

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson, bronze medallists at the Lanzarote International Regatta earlier this year, find themselves 16th overall in the 54-boat Nacra 17 fleet, after some mixed results.

Josh Armit has continued his impressive display in the men’s iQFOIL (windfoiling) competition, with three top-10 finishes in his six qualifying races today placing him sixth overall, while Veerle ten Have is 11th in the women’s division.

Also managing a string of top-10s in qualifying – for an overall placing of 17th and a spot in the women’s kitefoiling gold fleet – is Justina Kitchen.

“I’m feeling okay out there, even though I am still settling into European racing and feel like I have a lot more to give,” Kitchen said.

Results and standings after day 3 of the Princess Sofia Regatta in Palma de Mallorca, Spain:

49er FX (60 boats):

1st: Odile van Aanholt/Annette Duetz (Ned) (11) 6 2 3 1 2 - 14 points

2nd: Marla Bergmann/ Hanna Wille (Ger) 4 3 3 4 4 (19) - 18 pts

3rd: Isaura Maenhaut/Anouk Geurts (Bel) 3 8 5 (21) 1 2 - 19 pts

21st: Jo Aleh/Molly Meech (NZ) 5 1 (20) 19 14 14 - 53 pts

30th: Alex Maloney/Olivia Hobbs (NZ) 10 (18) 8 15 18 13 - 64 pts

43rd: Courtney Reynolds-Smith/Brianna Reynolds-Smith (NZ) 13 6 21 (24) 20 21 - 105 pts

49er fleet (99 boats):

1st: Robert Dickson/Sean Waddilove (Ire) 4 (11) 1 1 4 - 10 pts

2nd: James Peters/Finn Sterritt (GBR) 6 4 1 3 (13) - 14 pts

3rd: Bart Lambriex/Floris van de Werken (Ned) 4 1 4 5 (17) -14 pts

8th: Isaac McHardie/William McKenzie (NZ) 2 5 5 7 (8) - 19 pts

11th: Logan Dunning Beck/Oscar Gunn (NZ) 5 (12) 4 8 3 - 20 pts

37th: Sam Morgan/Pat Morgan (NZ) 7 12 (34) 14 12 - 45 pts

54th: Scott McKenzie/Blake McGlashan (NZ) (23) 15 13 23 12 - 63 pts

62nd: Campbell Stanton/Will Shapland (NZ) 17 8 (26) 23 26 - 74 pts

77th: Mattias Coutts/Henry Haslett (NZ) 18 19 (30) 26 25 - 88 pts

ILCA 6 (107 boats):

1st: Charlotte Rose (US) 3 2 1 2 (4) - 8 pts

2nd: Zoe Thomson (Aus) 6 2 1 3 (17) -12 pts

3rd: Marit Bouwmeester (Ned) 3 1 3 (14) 5 - 12 pts

35th: Olivia Christie (NZ) (32) 13 18 25 12 - 45 pts

ILCA 7 (184 boats):

1st: Daniel Whiteley (GBR) 2 (21) 1 1 1 - 5pts

2nd: Philipp Buhl (Ger) 3 (63) 1 1 1 - 6 pts

3rd: Tonči Stipanovic (Cro) 1 2 (34) 4 4 -11 pts

7th: Tom Saunders (NZ) 3 5 2 3 (6) - 13 pts

12th: George Gautrey (NZ) (25) 1 2 12 9 - 24 pts

80th: Luke Cashmore (NZ) 19 27 18 (47) 27 - 91 pts

91st: Luke Deegan (NZ) 26 25 (37) 26 28 - 105 pts

100th: Caleb Armit (NZ) 39 20 31 (41) 24 - 114 pts

Nacra 17 mixed (52 boats):

1st: Vittorio Bissaro/Maelle Frascari Diotallevi (Ita) (3) 3 1 1 1 - 6pts

2nd: John Gimson/Anna Burnet (GBR) (6) 1 3 3 2 - 9 pts

3rd: Ruggero Tita/Caterina Banti (Ita) 6 (8) 3 1 1 - 11 pts

16th: Micah Wilkinson/Erica Dawson (NZ) 1 (13) 12 5 9 - 27 pts

470 mixed (72 boats):

1st: Simon Diesch/Anna Markfort (Ger) (6) 5 1 4 1 - 11 pts

2nd: Camille Lecointre/Jeremy Mion (Fra) (7) 5 5 1 2 - 13 pts

3rd: Keiju Okada/ Miho Yoshioka (Jpn) (9) 7 1 3 3 - 14 pts

54th: Brittany Wornall/Sam Street (NZ) 26 31 - 57 pts

iQFOIL men (136 boards):

1st: Nicolas Goyard (Fra) 1 (47) 1111 3 - 8 pts

2nd: Sebastian Koerdel (Ger) 1 3 1 3 2 1 (4) - 11 pts

3rd: Luuc van Opzeeland (Ned) (9) 1 3 8 1 3 1 - 17 pts

6th: Josh Armit (NZ) 1 1 3 (18) 11 6 9 - 31 pts

45th: Thomas Crook (NZ) 27 (47) 19 13 10 24 26 - 119 pts

48th: Patrick Haybittle (NZ) – 19 9 (40) 17 30 19 31 - 125 pts

70th: Eli Liefting (NZ) 9 27 34 27 (42) 41 30 - 168 pts

135th: Antonio Cozzolino (NZ) - 47 DNC 47 DNC (69 DNC) 69 DNC 69 DNC 69 DNC 69 DNC - 370 pts

iQFOIL women (98 boards):

1st: Sharon Kantor (Isr) 1 (23) 1 1 3 (19) 1 1 3 - 11 pts

2nd: Pilar Lamadrid Trueba (Spa) 3 1 3 (45) (4) 2 2 2 1 -14 pts

3rd: Emma Wilson (GBR) (9) 3 1 1 4 1 4 1 (5) - 15 pts

11th: Veerle ten Have (NZ) 7 5 (39) 3 10 4 (24) 10 6 - 45 pts

Formula kite women (53 boards):

1st: Lauriane Nolot (Fra) (5) 1 (28) 1 1 1 1 2 - 7 pts

2nd: Daniela Moroz (US) 3 1 (28) 3 (20) 1 1 1 - 10 pts

3rd: Katie Dabson (GBR) 1 (3) 2 1 1 (3) 3 3 - 11 pts

17th: Justina Kitchen (NZ) 12 (15) 7 9 7 6 (15) 7 - 48 pts

Formula kite men (115 boards):

1st: Axel Mazella (Fra) (2) 1 (3) 1 1 1 1 1 - 6pts

2nd: Maximilian Maeder (Sgp) 1 (30) 2 2 1 (3) 1 1 - 8 pts

3rd: Toni Vodisek (Slo) (2) 1 1 2 2 (30) 1 1 - 8 pts

64th: Lochy Naismith (NZ) 11 (23) (30) 14 16 14 13 18 - 86 pts

