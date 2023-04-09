Trident Homes Tactix 58 v Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel 45 in Christchurch

9 April, 2023

Defensive standout Jane Watson celebrated her 100th game in the red and black dress as the Trident Homes Tactix defeated the Ascot Park Southern Steel 58-45 in Christchurch.

The Tacitx move into second place on the ANZ Premiership standings with the comprehensive win and erased the memory of their stinging loss last round.

Watson’s menacing defence restricted the scoring opportunities of the Steel, while at the other end of the court, prolific Tactix goal shooter Aliyah Dunn shot her second perfect game of the 2023 ANZ Premiership season with 40 goals from as many attempts.

Capitalising on some ferocious defensive work, the home side held the visitors to just nine goals in the second and third stanzas.

Watson claimed four gains and two intercepts for the match, with Burger not to be outdone with five gains and four intercepts of her own.

Prolific Tactix shooter Aliyah Dunn combined seamlessly with energetic wing attack Kimiora Poi and goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit who added 18 goals.

Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek gave England import Laura Malcolm the centre bib, with wing defence Greer Sinclair adding her athletic style.

The Steel’s shooting stocks took another hit this round with shooter Saviour Tui sidelined for the match with an ankle injury, following weeks of restricted play due to a knee injury.

Stepping up in the Steel circle was goal attack Georgia Heffernan and goal shooter Eseta Autagavaia. Autagavaia played a strong game in Steel colours before she was replaced by Jess Allan who shot accurately and worked hard around the court.

The Steel midcourt continued to prove a strong suit for the southern side. In their defensive circle Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit and Kate Burley smoothly moved the ball through to their attack end, with young Steel wing attack Ivari Christie making the most of her time on court.

Christie went to the bench in the second quarter as defender Renee Savai'inaea was given a run at wing attack.

The Tactix jumped out to an early five-goal lead at the first break, before extending the advantage to 10 goals at half-time.

The second half proved to be an opportunity for young Tactix midcourter Parris Petera to show her sublime feeding skills. Petera racked up 13 goal assists. Also getting a chance on court for the Tactix was defender Kate Lloyd at goal keep during the last quarter.

The Steel finished on a high by winning the last quarter by five goals which was some consolation as they search for their first win of the season.

© Scoop Media

