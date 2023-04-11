Ted Talks Crimes: A Hilariously Absurd Crime Caper For The Ages

TE WHANGANUI-A-TARA - Jeremy Hunt brings to life the absurd, hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt story of a mobster with a conscience in his solo show, Ted Talks Crimes. This side-splitting production follows the journey of Ted the Tickler, a high-ranking gangster for the notorious Nonzarelli crime family, as he sets out to bring down the very organisation he has served since childhood.

Jeremy Hunt, a graduate of Te Auaha in 2020 and founding member of theatre company, Dastardly Productions, has burst on to the scene with his dynamic and joyous performances. His previous work includes several critically acclaimed productions. Too Many Dead People was Dastardly Productions’ inaugural show and received full houses as well as the Pure Joy Award in the 2021 NZ Fringe Festival. Hunt also featured in the recent Ruff as Gutz production, ratKing, which received the Grand Design Award as part of the 2023 NZ Fringe Festival.

Ted Talks Crimes is the culmination of Jeremy's talent and experience, and has already been a hit with audiences. The show sold out during its development season in the 2021 TAHI Festival, leaving audiences in stitches and clamouring for more.

"Creating this show has been a real privilege” says Jeremy Hunt. “It’s provided me the opportunity to work with some truly fantastic people across the two versions. It’s a really joyous piece of work to return to over the years as it has slowly been developed.”

Directed by up and coming artist Emma Katene and featuring music by Ben Kelly, Ted Talks Crimes is a crime caper for the ages, with twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With all the hallmarks of classic, gritty gangster movies, but with a healthy dose of irreverent comedy and absurdism, Ted Talks Crimes will keep you guessing until the very end.

Don't miss your chance to witness this mile-a-minute tale of good vs evil vs banana.

Ted Talks Crimes will run for a limited engagement at BATS Theatre in Wellington, New Zealand from May 2nd to May 6th, 2023. Tickets are available now at bats.co.nz

Ted Talks Crimes

2 - 6 May, 2023

BATS Theatre, Wellington

Tickets available from bats.co.nz

