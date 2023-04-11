Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ted Talks Crimes: A Hilariously Absurd Crime Caper For The Ages

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 10:01 am
Press Release: Dastardly Productions

TE WHANGANUI-A-TARA - Jeremy Hunt brings to life the absurd, hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt story of a mobster with a conscience in his solo show, Ted Talks Crimes. This side-splitting production follows the journey of Ted the Tickler, a high-ranking gangster for the notorious Nonzarelli crime family, as he sets out to bring down the very organisation he has served since childhood.

Jeremy Hunt, a graduate of Te Auaha in 2020 and founding member of theatre company, Dastardly Productions, has burst on to the scene with his dynamic and joyous performances. His previous work includes several critically acclaimed productions. Too Many Dead People was Dastardly Productions’ inaugural show and received full houses as well as the Pure Joy Award in the 2021 NZ Fringe Festival. Hunt also featured in the recent Ruff as Gutz production, ratKing, which received the Grand Design Award as part of the 2023 NZ Fringe Festival.

Ted Talks Crimes is the culmination of Jeremy's talent and experience, and has already been a hit with audiences. The show sold out during its development season in the 2021 TAHI Festival, leaving audiences in stitches and clamouring for more.

"Creating this show has been a real privilege” says Jeremy Hunt. “It’s provided me the opportunity to work with some truly fantastic people across the two versions. It’s a really joyous piece of work to return to over the years as it has slowly been developed.”

Directed by up and coming artist Emma Katene and featuring music by Ben Kelly, Ted Talks Crimes is a crime caper for the ages, with twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With all the hallmarks of classic, gritty gangster movies, but with a healthy dose of irreverent comedy and absurdism, Ted Talks Crimes will keep you guessing until the very end.

Don't miss your chance to witness this mile-a-minute tale of good vs evil vs banana.

Ted Talks Crimes will run for a limited engagement at BATS Theatre in Wellington, New Zealand from May 2nd to May 6th, 2023. Tickets are available now at bats.co.nz

Ted Talks Crimes

2 - 6 May, 2023

BATS Theatre, Wellington

Tickets available from bats.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dastardly Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 