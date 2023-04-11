Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Four Hands, Two Pianos & One Big Band Concert Tour

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Rodger Fox Big Band

Rodger Fox has arranged for two acclaimed pianists to play two grand pianos on stage together with the Rodger Fox Big Band (RFBB) in a premier concert tour beginning on Saturday, 27 May.

This unprecedented concert performance is the second concert tour marking the 50th Anniversary of the RFBB and has been organised by New Zealand’s foremost jazz trombonist, big-band leader, jazz educator and producer, Rodger Fox CNZM.

The two pianists who will perform in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band are the iconic New Zealand classical pianist Michael Houstoun CNZM and the acclaimed American pianist, composer, arranger and Grammy Winner Bill Cunliffe. Rodger has known both musicians for decades, and that friendship has made this unique concert tour possible.

Rodger Fox says, “Michael Houstoun is arguably the best-known and certainly one of the most admired artists in the world of classical music in New Zealand for the past 50 years. In recent years, Michael ventured into projects with RFBB as they have explored a blend of Classical/Jazz and contemporary compositions.

“Joining Michael at the other piano is Bill Cunliffe, whose career highlights include winning the Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition in 1989, as pianist and arranger with the Buddy Rich Big Band, and working with Frank Sinatra.

“Bill was awarded a Grammy for Best Instrumental Arrangement for ‘West Side Story Medley’ on the album ‘Resonance Big Band Plays Tribute to Oscar Peterson’, in addition to receiving five Grammy nominations and being a two-time Emmy nominee.

The Four Hands, Two Pianos & One Big Band concert tour will visit Hamilton on Saturday, 27 May; Auckland on Sunday, 28 May; Wellington on Wednesday, 31 May; Christchurch on Friday, 2 June; and Palmerston North on Saturday, 3 June. See HERE for further information.

A highlight of this concert performance will be the reimagined version of the classic George Gershwin 1924 composition ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ re-arranged and re-imagined for two pianos and a big band by Bill Cunliffe.

Bill Cunliffe says, “Rodger Fox suggested that I recast it for two pianos and a big band, featuring the great Michael Houstoun as the principal pianist. This time, I have done something I have always wanted to do, to bring out the Jazz and Latin aspects of the piece.

“I’ve played Rhapsody dozens of times, having first played it at 17 with my high school concert band. It’s always a ball to do, and to perform it with two grand pianos on stage at one time in concert with the RFBB will be a blast.

“Once again, Rodger Fox has pushed the boundaries of musical endeavours to feature this concert series on tour. I am hugely looking forward to joining Mr Michael Houstoun, the legendary Rodger Fox and the RFBB on stage in New Zealand,” Bill Cunliffe said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rodger Fox Big Band on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 