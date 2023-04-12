Operatunity Entertains NZ Seniors With Strike Up The Band

Operatunity Daytime Concerts and Travel is delighted to present Strike Up the Band, a scintillating celebration of the best of the big band era, touring nationwide 3rd May – 2nd June 2023 across 22 venues. The concert is sure to have seniors swaying in their seats, transported to a bygone-era by Operatunity’s velvet voices and the smooth sounds of New Zealand’s finest instrumentalists.

Strike Up the Band features the sultry voices of Operatunity Principal Resident Artist Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, NZ singer actor Isaac Pawson - who audiences may recognise from his recent stint in Shortland Street, award winning soprano Kelly Lim Harris, and Vanessa Kelly - one half of the iconic 90s Kiwi pop duo Deep Obsession. Of course, as the title suggests, the singers will be joined by a sizzling live band featuring New Zealand’s most iconic instrumentalists including trumpeter Mike Booth, saxophonist Lukas Fritsch, bassist Aaron Coddel, and pianist Grant Winterburn.

Operatunity’s artists will charm audiences with swoon-worthy renditions of hit tunes such as “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend”, “The Way You Look Tonight”, “Bésame Mucho”, “It Had to Be You”, and “At Last”, and have seniors swaying along to the sensational sounds of their favourite melodies such as “Sweet Georgia Brown” and more. For an extra special Operatunity touch, audiences will even get the opportunity to mingle with the performers over complimentary morning tea served before the show!

Coming to 22 centres across New Zealand Strike Up the Band will bring smiles to the faces and have the toes tapping of seniors from Whangarei to Invercargill, and a multitude of places in between. Visiting venues such as the Civic Theatre Invercargill, Centrestage Orewa, and Southward Theatre Kapiti, all venues have been chosen for their convenience, accessibility and easy parking – all part of Operatunity’s care for senior communities.

After a whirlwind past few years, what better way for New Zealand seniors to celebrate being out and about and living again than with blissful renditions of their favourite songs, presented with Operatunity’s signature love, flair and care. As long-time Operatunity patrons John & Khristine from Rotorua write, “(Operatunity) concerts lift our hears and send us home with a smile and still singing. You are all so good and will never be forgotten.”

Strike Up the Band tours nationwide 3rd May – 2nd June 2023. Tickets $39-$42 (subscription and group discounts available) and include complimentary morning tea with the artists. For more information and to book visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call the friendly Operatunity office team toll-free 0508 266 237.

© Scoop Media

