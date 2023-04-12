Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Coast FM’s Lorna Riley Calls On Kiwis To Host A Pink Ribbon Breakfast

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 3:13 pm
Press Release: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation

Broadcaster and Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) Ambassador Lorna Riley is encouraging New Zealanders to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast next month to support Kiwis affected by breast cancer.

After going through breast cancer for a second time last year, Lorna, who hosts the daytime show on Coast FM, says Pink Ribbon Breakfast is a cause that is close to her heart: “Through my shock diagnosis, surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and beyond, BCFNZ has been there alongside me with support, advice and wonderful resources. The charity doesn’t receive any government funding, so hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast is a chance to help BCFNZ help so many of the women we love.

“It’s also a great time to remind women to check their breasts and when they last had a mammogram. Early detection is everything when it comes to this insidious disease, as I well know. So get to know your normal, book that mammogram if it’s overdue, and get your friends and whānau to do the same.”

Pink Ribbon Breakfast is BCFNZ’s biggest annual fundraising campaign and people can sign up at www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz. Last year, 67,000 New Zealanders got together with their friends, whānau and workmates at events to raise vital funds for BCFNZ’s work in education, research and patient support.

Around 3,500 Kiwi are diagnosed with breast cancer every year and it is the leading cause of death for NZ women under 65.

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of BCFNZ, says every Pink Ribbon Breakfast will make a difference: “With one in nine Kiwi women diagnosed with breast cancer, we all have someone in our lives who has been affected. By hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, you’ll be helping us to achieve our ambitious vision of zero deaths from breast cancer – so that we don’t lose any more of our women to this disease.”

For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Breast Cancer Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 