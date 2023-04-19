Hurō Pēpi Returns – On Whakaata Māori

Join host Te Ataakura Pewhairangi and watch eight more happy pēpi from diverse whānau bring joy and challenges aplenty to their mātua mā, in the second series of HURŌ PĒPI.

HURŌ PĒPI II premieres at 8.00 PM Friday 21 April 2023 on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Executive Producer, Nathaniel Howe says HURŌ PĒPI II continues the legacy of the first season, delving even deeper into the many facets of raising a pēpi within a Māori worldview.

“Our mission is to help decolonise our whakaaro by revitalising traditional Māori practices related to birthing and raising our pēpi,” says Nathaniel Howe.

“HURŌ PĒPI II is more than just a show; it's a movement,” he says.

“We're here to support mātua, whānau, and our wider hapori in creating better life outcomes for our pēpi.

“It's about using tikanga, te reo, and mātauranga Māori to create strong kaupapa Māori foundations supporting parenthood.

“We explore the challenges and experiences involved in becoming a new parent, providing valuable resources and content to fill the many knowledge gaps in parenthood.

Two new segments within HURŌ PĒPI II are ‘Māmā Mea’, where specific parenting topics are discussed by a panel of māmā. ‘Pai Pāpā’ is a segment for pāpā mā hosted by co-producer Nathaniel Howe. In one segment Nathaniel shows viewers how to make baby-friendly ‘paint’ using greek yoghurt and food colouring.

“In the first season of Hurō Pēpi, we were privileged to witness the incredible journeys of eight young couples as they embraced parenthood with open hearts and minds. Along the way, we spoke with experienced parents and experts and shared practical tips to help answer some of the most important questions about raising our pēpi” Howe said.

EPISODIC BILLINGS:

FRIDAY 21 APRIL AT 8.00 PM: EPISODE 1 – THE IVF JOURNEY: Trojahn and Lysiah share their emotional journey of undergoing in vitro fertilization to start their whānau, dealing with the ups and downs of the process and the toll it takes on their relationship.

FRIDAY 28 APRIL AT 8.00 PM: EPISODE 2 – SAME SEX PARENTING: Norelle and Marika discuss their unique challenges as a same-sex couple raising pēpi, including navigating social stigma and legal hurdles.

FRIDAY 5 MAY AT 8.00 PM: EPISODE 3 – CO-PARENTING AND IVF: Jorian and Rhan share their unconventional whānau arrangement, as they co-parent their pēpi conceived through IVF with the help of a close friend.

FRIDAY 12 MAY AT 8.00 PM: EPISODE 4 – TINY HOME PARENTING: Kawiti and Jess showcase their minimalist lifestyle as whānau living in a tiny home, discussing the benefits and challenges of raising pēpi in a small space.

FRIDAY 19 MAY AT 8.00 PM: EPISODE 5 – SINGLE PARENTING: Te Amahuareretai shares her experience of raising a pēpi on her own, discussing the joys and struggles of solo parenting and the support she relies on from her whānau.

FRIDAY 26 MAY AT 8.00 PM: EPISODE 6 – URBAN PARENTING: Rawiri and Api offer a glimpse into their bustling city life as whānau, sharing the ways in which they balance work and whānau, and the challenges of raising pēpi in an urban environment.

FRIDAY 2 JUNE AT 8.00 PM: EPISODE 7 – MIXED WHĀNAU: Nikau and Jessie discuss the complexities of raising a blended whānau, navigating different parenting styles and cultural backgrounds, and the importance of open communication.

FRIDAY 9 JUNE AT 8.00 PM: EPISODE 8 – TE REO MĀORI PARENTING: Kalani and Te Rina highlight the importance of preserving and passing on their indigenous language and culture to their pēpi, sharing their strategies for incorporating te reo Māori into everyday life.

PRODUCTION BIOS:

Nathaniel Howe: Executive Producer:

Nathaniel was a co-founder and creative visionary behind the award-winning Maimoa Music group before becoming the Managing Director of Mauri Media. Nathaniel has demonstrated his creative prowess as the creator, producer, and series director of 'Waiata Nation' and 'Waiata Nation II’, and was the producer of the first series of Hurō Pēpi. He has also Produced & Directed He Wai Pai and Nuku Atua.

Stevie Davis-Tana: Director & Co-Producer

Stevie is a māmā, spoken word poet, change agent, and content producer based in Tāmaki Makaurau. Alongside her partner Nathaniel Howe, she is the co-creator of Hurō Pēpi. Her recent credits include producing 2 digital series: Kō, a spoken word visual album about reclaiming identity in Te Ao Māori, and ARO, a campaign aimed at strengthening the emotional resilience of rangatahi.

Te Ataakura Pewhairangi: Host & Te Reo Consultant

Te Ataakura is a skilled and experienced broadcaster and exponent of Te Reo Māori. Having attended kohanga reo, kura kaupapa Māori, and wharekura, and being a graduate of Te Panekiretanga with a Masters in Matauranga Māori. She is also a young mother of two tamariki kōrero Māori with direct experience of some of the everyday use of Te Reo Māori around pēpi.

Māmā Mea Panel: Te Ataakura Pewhairangi, Baylee Watene-Kay, Rangiatea Stewart, Jashana Bristow, Khlani Paenga Hohua-Hayward.

© Scoop Media

