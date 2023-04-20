Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrate The Coronation Of Their Majesties With TVNZ

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 9:32 am
Press Release: TVNZ


TVNZ is proud to mark the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort with a broad range of compelling and entertaining programmes to help Kiwis share in the significance of this once-in-a-generation occasion.

With programming available across TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News Online, TVNZ will deliver the full glory of the Coronation for viewers across Aotearoa.

The special line-up of coverage starts on Friday 5 May, with the highly anticipated The Repair Shop: King Charles Special (7.30pm, TVNZ 1). Jay Blades and the expert team of The Repair Shop craftspeople meet up with HRH The Prince of Wales (before his accession to the Throne) to explore their shared passion of preserving heritage craft skills.

Following on is My King Charles III (8.30pm, TVNZ 1), a fascinating documentary that paints a uniquely intimate picture of the man behind the crown, capturing Charles’ life from his early years in the palace, his playboy twenties, and his troubled first marriage, while examining his role in smoothing recent royal troubles and the future he now faces.

Then, King Charles III: A New Era (9.40pm, TVNZ 1) reveals a new side to King Charles III and his unparalleled journey toward kingship. The ground-breaking and moving documentary includes a never-before-seen interview with King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, as he paints an intimate picture of the new monarch.

On Saturday 6 May, viewers can indulge in their royal obsession with a musical extravaganza and a range of fascinating documentaries before a spectacular evening of programming ahead of the Coronation itself.

Relive the delights of Platinum Party at the Palace (10am, TVNZ 1), a celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s reign, featuring performances from Queen, Alicia Keys, George Ezra and more, plus appearances from the likes of Sir David Attenborough and Dame Julie Andrews.

Fergie & Meghan: Inconvenient Royals (2.05pm, TVNZ 1) explores the parallels between Sarah, Duchess of York and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Both women brought vivacity to their royal duties, but these refreshing characteristics became the subject of criticism.

Catherine Our Queen in Waiting (3pm, TVNZ 1) profiles the Princess of Wales and explores how she has managed to transform herself from the nervous woman the world saw when her engagement to Prince William was announced, into the modern, elegant, diplomatic figure we see now.

Charles and the Women Who Could Have Been Queen (4pm, TVNZ 1) explores Charles’ search for a bride. In 1969, Prince Charles challenged himself to find a bride by the age of 30. He missed his target by two years, marrying Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, but prior to that, he is said to have romanced at least 20 women and proposed to two of them.

Heading into the evening, viewers can join Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua for the 1News Presents: Their Majesties’ Coronation (7pm, TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz). They’ll look ahead to a right royal celebration and give viewers a front row seat to all the excitement and ceremonial proceedings unfolding from London. TVNZ’s Europe Correspondent Mei Heron will be reporting live on the events from the UK and the build-up to the spectacle of the Coronation. Australia Correspondent Andrew Macfarlane will show how Australians are marking the event, while other members of the 1News team will be with New Zealanders as they celebrate this momentous occasion.

As the evening progresses and the Coronation commences, we join the BBC’s coverage so New Zealand viewers can witness all of the ceremonial events as they unfold throughout the day, from the early military movements to the formal processions in the lead up to the Westminster Abbey service.

In Westminster Abbey, thousands of guests from the UK and around the world will gather, including politicians past and present, faith leaders, The King and Queen Consort’s patronages and members of the Royal Family. With the arrival of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort, the Coronation will be captured in all its majesty as we welcome the newly crowned monarchs. Highlights will also be available at 3.20pm, Sunday 7 May, TVNZ 1.

On Monday 8 May, The Coronation Concert (8pm, TVNZ 1) will see the biggest and brightest stars take to the stage within the grounds of Windsor Castle. The eclectic line-up of artists includes British pop group Take That, international superstar Lionel Richie, global pop icon Katy Perry, international opera star Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and singer/songwriter Freya Ridings. The concert will also see a world-class orchestra play a host of musical favourites alongside world-class entertainers and performers.

1NEWS will provide comprehensive coverage on-air and online across the days leading up to and beyond the Coronation. From Breakfast all the way through to Tonight, the 1News team will bring viewers the latest pictures and news from the UK, while 1News.co.nz will provide live updates, pictures and highlights of all the big moments from this historic event. Wherever viewers are and however they choose to watch, 1News has got every audience covered.

The BBC’s full coverage of the Coronation begins at 6.30pm on TVNZ+ and continues throughout the evening.

TVNZ 1 will feature curated coverage from the 1News team of reporters from 7pm, as well as showcasing highlights of the BBC coverage in the early evening, joining the BBC coverage permanently from approximately 8.45pm.

