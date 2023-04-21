Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ANZ Premiership Investigation Concluded

Friday, 21 April 2023, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

An investigation into the outcome of the ANZ Premiership round six match between the MG Mystics and the Avis Magic has been completed. After reviewing the investigation report and recommendations from the Investigation Officer, the ANZ Premiership Commissioner has determined the matter will not proceed to a formal hearing.

The investigation was initiated when the Magic submitted the final play of the match was in violation of World Netball Rules of Netball 4.1 (iii) in that the period of play was exceeded and in this time the Mystics were allowed two additional attempts at goal after the end of regulation time.

An independent Investigation Officer was appointed to review all evidence including match footage and written statements from officials.

The investigation concluded:

  • that no errors were made by the Match Officials
  • that at the same time as the non-controlling umpire blew their whistle for full time, or momentarily before it, the controlling umpire determined that a penalty should be awarded to the MG Mystics for obstruction on a rebound
  • the controlling umpire correctly allowed that penalty to be taken, and awarded the subsequent goal, as provided for under Rules 4.1(iii) and 7.1.3(iii)
  • The broadcast coverage clock is not the official match time clock and is not connected to the official time – electronic or manual – at the Technical Officials score bench.

As a result of the investigation findings, the ANZ Premiership Commissioner has determined that no further action is required. There is no change to the score of the match and the result stands as 62-61 to the Mystics.

