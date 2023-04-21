Big Little Is Back - Calling All Primary Schools Nationwide For A Chance To Win Big

The AA Insurance Big Little Sponsorship is back with two primary schools set to win $10,000 towards school sports - helping tamariki have fun, dream big and play a little freer in 2023 and beyond.

In partnership with Eden Park, Big Little encourages communities to nominate local primary schools for the prize, giving a boost to grassroots sport in the process.

“Big Little is about creating opportunities for schools that may not have a lot of access to sports funds and resources,” said Melodie Vickars, AA Insurance Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications.

“All tamariki across Aotearoa should have the opportunity to thrive, and sport has the power to bring a lot of fun into kids’ lives and keep our communities together. We’re beyond thrilled to bring our Big Little sponsorship back for another year,” she said.

Running since 2018, the Big Little sponsorship has seen $46,000 in sports grants awarded to primary schools across Aotearoa.

Last year’s winners, Oromahoe School (North Island) and Bromley School (South Island), had outstanding nominations from parents, teachers and community supporters.

Bromley School in Christchurch stood out for its strong sportsmanship and close connections within the local community, and used its $10,000 grant for new netball uniforms, a sandpit cover, additional sports equipment and a gaga pit – an octagon shaped court used for various ball sports.

Bromley School Associate Principal Rebekah McLeod said, “We have talented sports stars at our school who don’t necessarily have the financial means to play club sports. As a school and wider community, we’re committed to ensuring these talented kids have access to the sports they love.”

McLeod states that there is also an element of practising self-regulation in sport, which some of its students struggle with.

“Sport can be frustrating for kids, but it teaches them how to manage their emotions by following the rules and learning good sportsmanship. They also learn how to be a part of a team and work together to achieve a common goal.”

Nick Sautner, Eden Park CEO and Big Little judge adds, “The team at Eden Park is delighted to partner with AA Insurance to make a meaningful difference to two deserving primary schools in Aotearoa. Sport plays an important role in schools, and we want every student in every school across New Zealand to be able to dream big and play a little freer.”

Big Little Sponsorship nominations are now open, and two lucky schools can win big. You can enter your local primary school here; nominations close on 11:59pm Sunday 23 April 2023.

© Scoop Media

