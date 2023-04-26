Pātaka Exhibition Opening Thurs 4th May At 6.00 PM

Nau mai! Haere mai! All Welcome!

Thurs 4th May at 6.00 PM

Peter Mitchell - Past & Present

Peter was a professional artist based in Wanaka during the 1980s and currently lives in Plimmerton. This is his first Wellington exhibition and showcases 30 years of his work blending realist and impressionist styles in a variety of mediums.

All proceeds from this exhibition will go to WELLfed nourishing Porirua communities through food and connections.

https://www.wellfed.kiwi/

Peter is a former Board Member of the Southern Regional Art Council and Chairperson of the Upper Clutha Community Art Council. Peter was the founding Coordinator of the Wanaka Autumn Art School.

He is also a member of Watercolour New Zealand and the Mana Art Society.

Past & Present will be on display from 5 May to 11 Jun, 2023

