Lucky Dip On The Road Grand Prize Draw – On Whakaata Māori

After 27 episodes filmed across 13 towns and cities around the motu, the final episode of LUCKY DIP ON THE ROAD will be followed by a draw to find the lucky winner of a brand new, blue GWM ute.

Watch LUCKY DIP ON THE ROAD this Sunday 30 April at 8.00 PM and join us for the draw at 8.30 PM on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Over the course of LUCKY DIP ON THE ROAD’s hīkoi, 72 brave souls stepped on to the stage with Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa and took part in some truly ridiculous and hilarious challenges, with contestants winning some amazing prizes along the way.

Now, one of those contestants will win a brand new, GWM Utility vehicle, as ‘driven’ by Marcia and Luke at the beginning of each show.

