Announcing NZ Music Exhibition - Photos By Chris Cuffaro

In celebration of NZ Music Month and to support the charity MusicHelps, LA based music photographer Chris Cuffaro has compiled a photography exhibition of new and iconic Kiwi musicians Tiki Taane, Boh Runga, Muroki, Jon Toogood, Don McGlashan, Reb Fountain, Theia, Julia Deans, JessB, Hollie Smith, Tami Neilson, Fat Freddys Drop, Troy Kingi, Murray Cammick, Tali, Ben Horlock and Proteins of Magic.

The work will be shown digitally at various public libraries around Aotearoa, in Auckland at Auckland Central Library, Ellen Melville Centre (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm), Auckland Live Digital Stage in Aotea Square (once per hour, Thursdays – Saturdays, noon to 8pm in May), and various other venues – please see publicityplus.co.nz for more venues. They will also feature in the Aug/Sept issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ magazine.

One of a kind framed and signed photographic images will be for sale via Webbs Auction House, with 100% of proceeds going to charity MusicHelps, and the physical works will be on display for the ten days of the online auction at Art News Aotearoa, Level 9, 10 Lorne Street, Auckland, Thursday 25 May – Sunday 4 June.

Admission is FREE and keepsake postcards and merchandise of some images will be available from ChrisCuffaroNZ.com and MusicHelps.org.nz.

NZ Music is presented by Agentx/Publicity+ with assistance from Auckland City of Music and MusicHelps – the recipients of all funds raised. As well as supporting charity, the exhibition hopes to promote both established and new NZ music.

Chris has worked with A-List actors, models, athletes, and musicians and has photographed some of the biggest musicians globally, including iconic shots of Jane’s Addiction, Pearl Jam, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, George Michael, Iggy Pop, No Doubt, Henry Rollins, Elvis Costello, Nick Cave and Soundgarden. These images have regularly appeared in Rolling Stone, Spin, RayGun, Vibe, Musician as well as on more than 200 album covers. In February Chris’s hugely successful Greatest Hits exhibition was shown in Auckland and he is currently completing a film documentary on his life and work.

Many thanks to the sponsors who have made this possible, including media partners Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Radio Hauraki, Phantom Billstickers, FromThePit, Auckland Live, Auckland Libraries and participating NZ wide Libraries, plus The Picture Hanging Guy, Art News Aotearoa, Webbs Auction House and Factory Frames.

MAY - DIGITAL EXHIBITION

Ellen Melville Centre (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm)

Various Libraries

Auckland Live Digital Stage @ Aotea Square (each hour Thurs-Sat midday-8pm)

FRAMED EXHIBITION & WEBBS AUCTION

Thurs 25 May – Sun 4 June @ Art News Aotearoa, Level 9, 10 Lorne Street, Auckland

© Scoop Media

