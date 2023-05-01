Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

140 Firefighters Compete In National Extreme Firefighter-sports Event

Monday, 1 May 2023, 3:47 pm
Press Release: United Fire Brigades' Association

Aotearoa New Zealand is protected by around 14,000 paid and volunteer firefighters, who do more than put out fires. Recently we have seen great coverage of their wider emergency response duties, such as rescuing people from houses, extracting flood waters from property and providing a haven for their communities.

Firefighters have expert, life-saving skills which they regularly train for and perfect so that when the siren calls, they can confidently respond.

On Friday 5 and Saturday 6 May 2023, over 140 firefighters from across the motu will compete as individuals and in teams against each other in the annual United Fire Brigades’ Association National Firefighter Challenge.

This event is a test of firefighters’ physical and mental strength, as they race against each other, the clock and themselves for their personal bests.

With a well-earned reputation, the UFBA Firefighter Challenge is adapted for New Zealand from a similar event held in the United States.

Competitors begin the race wearing full PPE and BA. They start by climbing a six-story tower carrying a 19kg flaked hose, then hoist a 20kg hose coil up 6 stories, before using a 4kg shot hammer to drive a beam 1.5 meters. Competitors then burst through saloon doors to hit a target with a charged hose, before finally dragging an 81kg mannequin 30.5m to the finish line.

The simulation is a testament to the skill and fitness that these heroes need to protect our communities and demonstrates the physical demands of real-life firefighting to the public.

Location: Odlins Plaza, Wellington Waterfront Date/Time: Friday 5 May from 0930hrs-1600hrs and Saturday 6 May from 0830hrs-1600hrs (approx. finish times) Prizegiving: Saturday 6 May 2023, 1830hrs (private event)

