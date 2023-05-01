Tree Planting To Mark The Coronation Of King Charles III

Marlburians are invited to attend a tree planting event in Seymour Square on Saturday 6 May at 11.00 am to mark the coronation of His Majesty Charles III.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said Marlborough is joining a nationwide tree planting initiative organised by the Government’s Visits and Ceremonial Office, which has 46 tree planting events happening nationwide.

“In Marlborough we will plant a native Kahikatea, a species that was once common on the Wairau Plain,” she said.

The He Rā Rākau Tītapu tree planting happens on the same day King Charles is crowned in London.

When: Saturday 6 May at 11.00 am

Where: Seymour Square, Blenheim

