Tree Planting To Mark The Coronation Of King Charles III
Marlburians are invited to attend a tree planting event in Seymour Square on Saturday 6 May at 11.00 am to mark the coronation of His Majesty Charles III.
Mayor Nadine Taylor said Marlborough is joining a nationwide tree planting initiative organised by the Government’s Visits and Ceremonial Office, which has 46 tree planting events happening nationwide.
“In Marlborough we will plant a native Kahikatea, a species that was once common on the Wairau Plain,” she said.
The He Rā Rākau Tītapu tree planting happens on the same day King Charles is crowned in London.
When: Saturday 6 May at 11.00 am
Where: Seymour Square, Blenheim
