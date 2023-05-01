Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tree Planting To Mark The Coronation Of King Charles III

Monday, 1 May 2023, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlburians are invited to attend a tree planting event in Seymour Square on Saturday 6 May at 11.00 am to mark the coronation of His Majesty Charles III.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said Marlborough is joining a nationwide tree planting initiative organised by the Government’s Visits and Ceremonial Office, which has 46 tree planting events happening nationwide.

“In Marlborough we will plant a native Kahikatea, a species that was once common on the Wairau Plain,” she said.

The He Rā Rākau Tītapu tree planting happens on the same day King Charles is crowned in London.

When: Saturday 6 May at 11.00 am

Where: Seymour Square, Blenheim

 

ENDS

 

Stacey Boswell

Communications Advisor

Te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Wairau

Tel: 03 520 7400 Cell: 022 360 9556

stacey.boswell@marlborough.govt.nz

www.marlborough.govt.nz

@MarlDistCouncil

#marldistcouncil

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Binoy Kampmark: Barry Humphries: Misunderstood Anarchist Of Culture

He was always a step ahead, his mind geared not only for the next move, but the next sequence ... He created an antipodean version of dada art [who] confused, baffled and enraged audiences with his polymathic, panoramic reach. More>>

Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces

The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>


WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 