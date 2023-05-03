Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silver Ferns And England Roses Set To Honour Taini Jamison

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 6:34 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

3 May, 2023

The England Roses will take on the Silver Ferns in the Cadbury Netball Series playing for the Taini Jamison Trophy announced by Netball New Zealand (NNZ).

England will arrive in New Zealand to meet the Silver Ferns for what will be a poignant three-Test series in September following the recent passing of netball legend and trophy namesake, Taini Jamison.

The Taini Jamison Trophy, introduced in 2008, was named as a tribute to the former Silver Ferns coach who was the first to lead New Zealand to World Cup victory in Perth in 1967 and is contested between the Silver Ferns and an international touring team, other than Australia.

NNZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said it would be a very special series for the Silver Ferns where they would pay tribute to one of the most successful Silver Ferns coaches in history, following her recent passing.

“She has been such an influential figure in netball in New Zealand and I know England will join us in helping to celebrate her contributions when they play for the Taini Jamison Trophy later this year,” Wyllie said.

“I know she was very proud to have a trophy named in her honour. She was inspirational to many, no matter what level they played to, and it is a trophy that the Silver Ferns hold close to their heart.”

The Taini Jamison Trophy will add to what is already a bumper international season for the Silver Ferns and Wyllie said they were excited to take on England.

“Obviously all eyes are on Cape Town in South Africa for July’s World Cup and the Silver Ferns’ focus is solely on defending their title,” she said.

“But the international action doesn’t stop there, and we’re delighted to confirm the Cadbury Netball Series against England for a trophy that is very special to our netball community, the Taini Jamison Trophy.”

Christchurch will host the opening Test at Christchurch Arena on 24 September before the series moves to Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua (27 September) and GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands in Hamilton (30 September).

Cadbury Netball Series - Taini Jamison Trophy
Silver Ferns vs England Roses

4pm, 24 September at Christchurch Arena in Christchurch

7.30pm, 27 September at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua

7.00pm, 30 September at GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands in Hamilton

Tickets will go on sale later in the year ahead of Netball World Cup.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Binoy Kampmark: Barry Humphries: Misunderstood Anarchist Of Culture

He was always a step ahead, his mind geared not only for the next move, but the next sequence ... He created an antipodean version of dada art [who] confused, baffled and enraged audiences with his polymathic, panoramic reach. More>>

Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces

The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>


WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 