Silver Ferns And England Roses Set To Honour Taini Jamison

3 May, 2023

The England Roses will take on the Silver Ferns in the Cadbury Netball Series playing for the Taini Jamison Trophy announced by Netball New Zealand (NNZ).

England will arrive in New Zealand to meet the Silver Ferns for what will be a poignant three-Test series in September following the recent passing of netball legend and trophy namesake, Taini Jamison.

The Taini Jamison Trophy, introduced in 2008, was named as a tribute to the former Silver Ferns coach who was the first to lead New Zealand to World Cup victory in Perth in 1967 and is contested between the Silver Ferns and an international touring team, other than Australia.

NNZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said it would be a very special series for the Silver Ferns where they would pay tribute to one of the most successful Silver Ferns coaches in history, following her recent passing.

“She has been such an influential figure in netball in New Zealand and I know England will join us in helping to celebrate her contributions when they play for the Taini Jamison Trophy later this year,” Wyllie said.

“I know she was very proud to have a trophy named in her honour. She was inspirational to many, no matter what level they played to, and it is a trophy that the Silver Ferns hold close to their heart.”

The Taini Jamison Trophy will add to what is already a bumper international season for the Silver Ferns and Wyllie said they were excited to take on England.

“Obviously all eyes are on Cape Town in South Africa for July’s World Cup and the Silver Ferns’ focus is solely on defending their title,” she said.

“But the international action doesn’t stop there, and we’re delighted to confirm the Cadbury Netball Series against England for a trophy that is very special to our netball community, the Taini Jamison Trophy.”

Christchurch will host the opening Test at Christchurch Arena on 24 September before the series moves to Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua (27 September) and GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands in Hamilton (30 September).

Cadbury Netball Series - Taini Jamison Trophy

Silver Ferns vs England Roses

4pm, 24 September at Christchurch Arena in Christchurch

7.30pm, 27 September at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua

7.00pm, 30 September at GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands in Hamilton

Tickets will go on sale later in the year ahead of Netball World Cup.

