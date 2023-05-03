NZ Boxer David Light Receiving Hospital Treatment After WBO Cruiserweight Title Fight

New Zealand boxer David Light is in Auckland hospital receiving treatment after becoming unwell upon returning home to New Zealand following his bout against Lawrence Okolie for the WBO cruiserweight title in Manchester on March 25.

David reported no ill effects in the aftermath of the bout and returned home to New Zealand on April 1.

On April 5, David began feeling unwell and sought medical attention. He underwent a CT scan, which was clear. He was diagnosed with delayed concussion and discharged.

David continued to have symptoms and on April 17 he was admitted to Waitakere Hospital.

A second CT scan was also clear. David then received a contrast CT scan, which revealed a blood clot.

David underwent surgery that night for "clot retrieval". He has been diagnosed as suffering a mild stroke – and is now recovering.

His doctors expect him to make a full recovery – however it will be some time before David is well enough to conduct media interviews.

David and his family have requested privacy at this time. Thank you for respecting those wishes.

David’s coach, Isaac Peach, will be available to update media at 1.00pm today at the Auckland Boxing Association, 1 Ngahura Street, Eden Terrace, Auckland.

