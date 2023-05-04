Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jono Ridler Swims From Aotea Great Barrier To Campbells Bay, Auckland

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 11:11 am
Press Release: Live Ocean

Jono Ridler looks to have set a New Zealand record for open water swimming having gone well beyond the current record of 80.8km swimming from Karaka Bay Aotea Great Barrier Island across the Hauraki Gulf to come ashore at Campbells Bay on Auckland’s North Shore.

In the final stages of Swim4TheGulf he pushed hard in extremely challenging conditions of more than 25 knot winds and choppy seas.

His motivation was not just personal challenge, but also concern for the declining state of the Hauraki Gulf pushing himself to the absolute edge of physical and mental limits.

To achieve the record Jono’s course is measured straight line distance between waypoints – which may differ from the distance log on the tracker. Just what distance record he has achieved may take some time to verify.

To comply with regulations Jono needed to come ashore unassisted, with an observer sounding a horn to mark the end of the swim.

Swimming this distance, for this long non-stop was unchartered territory for Jono and as expected he took some time to adjust and recover immediately after coming ashore.

St John provided on-water support as part of the swim mission and an ambulance was at the finish point and Jono used it as a place to towel down, warm up and recover while being monitored.

Media assets and still images are available through the links below with a media release and more to come.

 

ENDS

 

Swim4TheGulf swim route map (video)

Website www.Swim4TheGulf.org

Social Media Instagram @itsliveocean Facebook @itsliveocean

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Jodie Bakewell-White, Live Ocean
jodie@liveocean.com or 021 709 065

MORE INFORMATION 

Jodie Bakewell-White
Group Brand & Communications Manager
+64 21 709 065

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Live Ocean on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Mountain Film & Book: David Vass Wins Mountain Book Of The Year Prize

Not Set in Stone, written by one of New Zealand’s leading mountaineers, has been named Nankervis/Bamford NZ Mountain Book of the Year for 2023. More>>


Auckland Live: Prima Facie Debuts in Auckland

Auckland Live and Plumb Theatre present the NZ premiere of the 2023 Olivier award-winning and critically acclaimed one-woman play from June 21-July 2 at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre. More>>


Hamilton City Council: Margot Philips Honoured At Waikato Museum
A retrospective of one of the region’s top 20th century artists, Of This Place: Margot Philips’ Landscapes, will open at Hamilton's Waikato Museum on Friday May 12. More>>



Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 