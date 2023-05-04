Prime Video Releases The Official Trailer For Australian Amazon Original Series Deadloch, Starring Kiwi Madeleine Sami

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND —May 4, 2023—Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and first-look images for the Australian Amazon Original series Deadloch. Created, written, and executive produced by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan (Get Krack!n, The Katering Show), the first three episodes of Deadloch will premiere exclusively on Prime Video globally on Friday, June 2, with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on Friday, July 7.

The Tasmanian town of Deadloch, a once sleepy seaside hamlet, is left reeling when a local man turns up dead on the beach. Two female detectives are thrown together to solve the case: Fastidious local senior sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and a rough-as-guts blow-in from Darwin, senior investigator Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) along with their overeager junior constable Abby (Nina Oyama). As the town prepares to launch the annual arts, food, and culture event—Winter Feastival—the trio have to put their differences aside and work together to find the killer.

Cinematic, thrilling, mysterious, and moody, Deadloch puts a high-comedy spin on the crime genre and questions our relationship with truth, gender, and race, while keeping you guessing (and laughing) at every turn.

Deadloch features a large ensemble cast led by Kate Box (Fires, Wentworth), Madeleine Sami (The Breaker Upperers), Nina Oyama (Utopia), Tom Ballard (Tonightly with Tom Ballard), and Alicia Gardiner (Wakefield, Offspring), as well as Susie Youssef (Rosehaven), Pamela Rabe (Wentworth), Kris McQuade (Rosehaven), Duncan Fellows (The Letdown), Harvey Zielinski (Don’t Look Deeper), Shaun Martindale (The Tailings), Katie Robertson (Five Bedrooms), Nick Simpson-Deeks (Winners & Losers), Mia Morrissey (Home and Away), Leonie Whyman (Dark Place), Mick Davies (Rosehaven), Holly Austin, Kartanya Maynard, and Naarah. The eight-part series was shot in and around Hobart, Tasmania in 2022 with episodes directed by acclaimed Australian filmmakers Ben Chessell (The Great, Giri/Haji), Gracie Otto (The Moth Effect, Seriously Red), and Beck Cole (Black Comedy, Wentworth), with Andy Walker (Rosehaven, The Kettering Incident) producing.

“In Deadloch, The Kates have created a gripping mystery with their signature hilarious—and often biting—comedic tone masterfully weaved throughout,” said Sarah Christie, senior development executive Prime Video Australia. “This is the second of three Australian Amazon Original scripted series Prime Video are releasing this year, and we are thrilled to be working with Guesswork Television and OK Great Productions, along with a powerhouse creative team led by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, to bring this uniquely Australian story to screens around the world. Deadloch flips the crime genre on its head in such a fresh and engaging way, and we know Prime Video customers globally are going to be hooked from the first episode.”

Deadloch co-creators Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan said: “We are both so thrilled to share the dark, strange little town of Deadloch with the world. We’re particularly excited for everyone to meet Dulcie and Eddie, performed by the powerhouses Kate Box and Madeleine Sami, who are far better actors than we’ll ever be. The supporting cast is sublime, the crew are a delight, and the experience of making this story with Prime Video globally on the incredible land of lutruwita (Tasmania) is one we’ll never forget.”

Deadloch is produced by Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions, and Amazon Studios. The series is written by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, along with Kim Wilson, Christian White, Anchuli Felicia King, Kristy Fisher, and Madeleine Sami. Produced by Andy Walker, showrunners/producers Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan. Co-producer Fiona McConaghy and executive producers Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan, Kevin Whyte, and Tanya Phegan.

Since 2019, Prime Video has commissioned 25 Amazon Original series in Australia—The Test S1-S2, Making Their Mark, a series of 10 stand-up comedy specials by some of Australia’s best comedians, LOL: Last One Laughing Australia with Rebel Wilson, Back to the Rafters, Luxe Listings Sydney S1 - S3, The Moth Effect, Head Above Water, award-winning feature-length documentary Burning, Kick Like Tayla, Warriors On The Field, Class of ’07, lifestyle special Hugh van Cuylenburg: G.E.M along with a series of five stand-up comedy specials, the upcoming Deadloch, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Five Blind Dates, Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles, Dance Life and The Defenders. Additional Amazon Originals include recently released series, Citadel.



