Culturally & Historically Significant Masterpiece To Be Repatriated To New Zealand

SYDNEY, 4 MAY 2023– Smith & Singer are delighted to announce the sale of Charles Frederick Goldie’s Reverie, Ena te Papatahi, a Ngapuhi Chieftainess (Ina Te Papatahi, Ngā Puhi) 1916 in its auction of Important Australian & International Art held in Sydney on Tuesday evening, 2 May 2023. This work of great historical, social, and cultural significance achieved AUD$1,718,182 and in doing so established a new world auction record for the artist. Chris and Virginia Anderson, the proud new custodians of this masterpiece, with Chris being from the same iwi (Māori nation or tribe) of Ngāpuhi in the Northland region of New Zealand as the sitter, are planning on consulting with Te Papatahi’s descendants on the most appropriate way to display the work in a manner that fully acknowledges and respects cultural and social sensitivities.

Geoffrey Smith, Chairman of Smith & Singer commented: ‘Smith & Singer are honoured and proud to have facilitated the transition of this exceptional and historically significant work of art by one of New Zealand’s greatest artists, Charles Frederick Goldie, from one custodian to another. Goldie has long had an international reputation for his unique depiction of Māori people and their cultural traditions that has attracted the attention of collectors throughout the world. Reverie: Ena te Papatahi, a Ngapuhi Chieftainess (Ina Te Papatahi, Ngā Puhi) is a composition of extraordinary power and gravitas. Consigned from the renowned private collection of Denis Savill, who for more than 40 years was Australia’s preeminent dealer of fine Australian and New Zealand art, the painting now makes its way home following a lengthy period in English and Australian collections.’

ABOUT SMITH & SINGER

