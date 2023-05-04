Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Culturally & Historically Significant Masterpiece To Be Repatriated To New Zealand

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 7:44 pm
Press Release: Smith snd Singer

SYDNEY, 4 MAY 2023– Smith & Singer are delighted to announce the sale of Charles Frederick Goldie’s Reverie, Ena te Papatahi, a Ngapuhi Chieftainess (Ina Te Papatahi, Ngā Puhi) 1916 in its auction of Important Australian & International Art held in Sydney on Tuesday evening, 2 May 2023. This work of great historical, social, and cultural significance achieved AUD$1,718,182 and in doing so established a new world auction record for the artist. Chris and Virginia Anderson, the proud new custodians of this masterpiece, with Chris being from the same iwi (Māori nation or tribe) of Ngāpuhi in the Northland region of New Zealand as the sitter, are planning on consulting with Te Papatahi’s descendants on the most appropriate way to display the work in a manner that fully acknowledges and respects cultural and social sensitivities.

Geoffrey Smith, Chairman of Smith & Singer commented: ‘Smith & Singer are honoured and proud to have facilitated the transition of this exceptional and historically significant work of art by one of New Zealand’s greatest artists, Charles Frederick Goldie, from one custodian to another. Goldie has long had an international reputation for his unique depiction of Māori people and their cultural traditions that has attracted the attention of collectors throughout the world. Reverie: Ena te Papatahi, a Ngapuhi Chieftainess (Ina Te Papatahi, Ngā Puhi) is a composition of extraordinary power and gravitas. Consigned from the renowned private collection of Denis Savill, who for more than 40 years was Australia’s preeminent dealer of fine Australian and New Zealand art, the painting now makes its way home following a lengthy period in English and Australian collections.’

ABOUT SMITH & SINGER

Smith & Singer, formerly Sotheby’s Australia, are Australia’s premier destination for fine art, jewels and objects of virtu. Smith & Singer promote the preservation and connoisseurship of fine art and objects through regular public auctions, private auctions, private sales, commercial and non-commercial exhibitions. Smith & Singer represent a number of leading Australian artists and estates, including Criss Canning, John Kelly, Sally Ross, and the estates of David Larwill and Albert Tucker.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Smith snd Singer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Mountain Film & Book: David Vass Wins Mountain Book Of The Year Prize

Not Set in Stone, written by one of New Zealand’s leading mountaineers, has been named Nankervis/Bamford NZ Mountain Book of the Year for 2023. More>>


Auckland Live: Prima Facie Debuts in Auckland

Auckland Live and Plumb Theatre present the NZ premiere of the 2023 Olivier award-winning and critically acclaimed one-woman play from June 21-July 2 at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre. More>>


Hamilton City Council: Margot Philips Honoured At Waikato Museum
A retrospective of one of the region’s top 20th century artists, Of This Place: Margot Philips’ Landscapes, will open at Hamilton's Waikato Museum on Friday May 12. More>>



Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 