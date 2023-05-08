Career Changing Day For Gilchrist Ends With Ampol Red Bull Racing Supercar Test

A magical moment for a racer named after one of Supercars’ finest. Brock Gilchrist receives his Ampol Red Bull Racing Gen 3 test prize from Greg Murphy, Josie Spillane, delighted mum Ursula and Daniel Gaunt. Picture Andy Kruy.

It’s been a day of days for 19 year old Brock Gilchrist, who as well as winning the 2023 Toyota 86 Championship and the GR Supra GT4 EVO drive at the Nürburgring today, was also confirmed as the winner of the Ampol Red Bull racing Gen 3 Camaro Supercar test.

Trustees from The Tony Quinn Foundation, which offered the amazing opportunity to any driver in the 2023 championship, picked Gilchrist days before he secured the Toyota 86 Championship at Hampton Downs.

“He’s come a very long way as a driver even this season,” said TQF Trustee Josie Spillane. “All of the Trustees came together last week. We agreed all round that regardless of the championship outcome on Sunday, Brock was our choice for this outstanding opportunity.

“His motorsport talent is obviously evident and he has also worked incredibly hard on the off-track requirements of being a top line racing driver. Putting a racing season together these days and finding sponsors is not an easy job and he was the last guy on the grid for this season. Nevertheless, in a field of up and coming talent, Brock for us, was the stand-out performer.

“He’s charismatic, engaging and is extremely professional in all of his off-track dealings with everyone. He had a tough season last year and came back in emphatic style this season and that caught the eye of every Trustee – Tony, Steve Horne, Greg Murphy, John Gordon and myself. He is doing a great job of laying foundations for a shot at big future if he wants it.”

Brock will head to Brisbane in July to test with the ultra-successful Red Bull Ampol Racing team at Queensland Raceway. Aside from the test drive, the Supercars Tony Quinn Foundation Trustees Choice winner will also spend time with the team to learn about the behind-the-scenes racing environment, spend one-one-one time with their V8 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and enjoy social time with Tony Quinn.

A dramatic finale at Hampton Downs saw Brock take the flag in a wounded Toyota 86 down in 17th place, but it was enough to come home the champion. He was announced as the winner of the test on the podium and was almost lost for words, as Supercars has a very special meaning for the 19 year old emerging star.

“It’s mind-blowing,” he said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to drive a Supercar and of course it was always a dream of my dad who was a massive fan and of course I’m named after one of the greatest.

“And my dream and my dad’s dream is going to come true in not just any Supercar, but that one, a Gen 3 Red Bull Camaro. I’ll be pinching myself for a little while yet.”

He can look forward to a warm welcome from Ampol Red Bull Racing team boss and Supercars legend Jamie Whincup, who was firmly behind supporting the winner of the prize with a meaningful test in a current generation Supercar.

"We believe strongly in the importance of developing future talent and giving opportunities to up-and-coming drivers. We're proud to be able to support the Tony Quinn Foundation in this way," he said.

"Driving one of the Red Bull Ampol Racing Gen3 Camaros is a massive opportunity and we've no doubt Brock will make the most of it. We're excited to see how he goes and we'll give him all the tools to do a great job and have some fun."

Gilchrist joins a list of supremely talented young motorsport talent supported by the foundation over a wide variety of categories in single-seater and saloon car racing. The list includes Liam Lawson, Hunter McElrea, Rowan Shepherd, Matthew McCutcheon, Liam Sceats, Hayden Bakkerus, Zac Christensen, Ryan Wood, Tom Bewley, William Exton and Breanna Morris.

