Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Finalists Announced For 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song

Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 11:58 am
Press Release: APRA - AMCOS

Celebrating the best in Aotearoa country music, APRA AMCOS NZ are pleased to announce the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song award finalists:

‘Beyond The Stars’ was born of grief, capturing Tami Neilson’s pain at the loss of her father and her longing to be with him once again. Hailing from Neilson’s fifth studio album KINGMAKER, this timeless country duet was co-written with noir protagonist, Delaney Davidson. Recorded at Roundhead Studios the duet features Willie Nelson as the voice of Tami’s father.

Inspired by the Topp Twins’ recent battles with illness and separation, Southland’s The Mitchell Twins, Maegan and Nicola Mitchell, composed ‘Find A River’. It is a song that explores the deep bonds of twin connection, and pays a tribute to the role music has played in the lives of both the Topp's and themselves. Multiple Best Country Music Song winner Tami Neilson joined in the co-writing of this personal song.

Mel Parsons hypnotic and meandering ‘Slow Burn’ conjures up a nostalgic feeling of simpler times. As a multi-award-winning singer songwriter, Mel Parsons is one of New Zealand's most beloved touring acts. ‘Slow Burn’ is the title track from Parsons’ latest record and debuted at #3 on the Top 40 charts and was a finalist for Best Folk Artist at the 2023 Aotearoa Music Awards. This month sees the release of the heart-warming new single ‘Tiny Days’ alongside shows in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.

“Great songs tell stories that resonate. The best country music not only captures the heartache, the joy, and the love that define our human experience but also something that leaves an indelible mark on our lives, reminding us of the power of music to inspire, and to connect us all” says Anthony Healey of APRA AMCOS. “These songs deserve our celebration here and the attention and accolade everywhere”.

The APRA Best Country Music Song Award will be presented at the inaugural Country Music Honours on Thursday 1 June, alongside the MLT Songwriting Award, acknowledging unreleased songs from writers from New Zealand and Australia, presented by the NZ Songwriters Trust.

The 2023 MLT Songwriting Award finalists are:

  • ‘Compte de Paris’ written by Kate Targett-Adams and Chad Robinson
  • ‘Co-Parent’ written by Peter & Joanna Green
  • ‘Daffodils’ written by Jenny Mitchell and Ron Mitchell
  • ‘Goosebumps’ written by Keith Pereira
  • ‘Help Me Remember’ written by Keith Pereira
  • ‘Little Less Lonely’ written by Jenny Mitchell
  • ‘Love Ya Like I Can’ written by Kerryn Fields and Matt Joe Gow
  • ‘Nobody Warns You’ written by Mel Parsons
  • ‘Prairie Song (Hard Times)’ written by Kerryn Fields
  • ‘Whirlwind’ written by Matt Joe Gow

Formerly known as the NZ Country Music Awards, the Country Music Honours celebrate the wonderful Country music community in Aotearoa. The red-carpet event on Thursday 1 June, is part of Gore’s Bayleys Tussock Country Music Festival that will be playing host to multiple performances and bring glamour to Gore, with the presentation of these two very special awards.

LEARN MORE

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from APRA - AMCOS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

Winter Games NZ: Secures 5-Year Funding Commitment

CEO Marty Toomey says, “This will allow us to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand to the world through epic content captured during the biggest snow sports programme we have ever delivered. More>>


Auckland Live: Prima Facie Debuts in Auckland

Auckland Live and Plumb Theatre present the NZ premiere of the 2023 Olivier award-winning and critically acclaimed one-woman play from June 21-July 2 at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre. More>>



Aroha Awarau: Acting PM Sepuloni Supports Wāhine Māori Theatre After Tough Week

Days after she had to deal with one of her Labour MPs defecting, acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni ended the week by attending two plays featuring an all wāhine Māori cast. More>>

Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 