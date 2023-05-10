Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Design 3rd In The World

Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Telescopicgoal

New Zealand based inventor and entrepreneur Tom Mackenzie has won the prestigious Bronze A’ Design Award, third in the world in Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Category for Telescopicgoal, the adjustable football goal.

A' Design Award and Competition is one of the World’s largest, most influential design accolades, one of the highest achievements in design. A' Design Award, recognizing the excellent and original design work from across the globe, is a source of inspiration for award-winning designers, artists, architects, brands and design agencies.

Capable of 35 differing sizes and designed to be changed as easily and efficiently as possible, the Telescopicgoal is the only goal in the world that will go with you, and grow with you!

Following a stint in the UK and while watching his own son’s footballing development, Tom was surprised by the varied information when it came to goal size recommendations based on age. It seemed an impossible task for parents and coaches to find a goal capable of fulfilling the requirements that fluctuated across different governing bodies including the FA, UEFA, and even New Zealand Football.

Tom began development on a product that was adjustable without coming at a cost to the portability or stability of the frame. It has taken 4 years of research and development despite his vast experience, which includes taking a start-up he founded and growing it into a multi-million-dollar business, listing on the NZX. Fast forward and the Telescopicgoal now comes in three interchangeable and upgradeable models; the T1, T2, and T3.

While the cheaper entry level T1 utilises aluminium posts and ground spikes, the crossbar is fabric. Adding a telescopic aluminium crossbar takes your product to a T2 although these models are both designed solely for soft ground surfaces. The T3 replaces ground spikes with stanchions resulting in a full aluminium frame appropriate for any surface.

All models can be folded down for easy storage and portability and arrive in a Telescopicgoal wheelie bag.

All Telescopicgoal nets are colour coded with labelled sizes in order to make set up, pack away, and size change as easy and quick as possible. Four millimetre, UV resistant, high tenacity polypropylene ensures a durable, weather resistant, long lasting hexagonal net.

As a product designed and developed by footballers, for footballers, Telescopicgoal aims to replicate that real match day experience and help its users transfer their skills from practice, directly onto the pitch. Andrew Boyens - Technical Director New Zealand Football and Ex All White/Professional Footballer says “I believe it’s a fantastic and quality product that provides multiple goal size options in a portable package that will provide age appropriate training for players without having to purchase and store all the different goal sizes.”

Parents can purchase without fear that their children will outgrow the goal, ensuring long term value, while the adaptability and versatility of the T-models allows players to get the most out of their backyard space. Easy foldaway and portability makes wheeling goals to your local park possible, encouraging your children to use local spaces for outdoor play.

Coaches can also benefit from the T-models as their quick adjustability and versatility makes changing goal sizes for different drills possible, allowing them to get the most out of their players and training sessions. Coach and All White Monty Patterson says “I really like the strength and mobility of the Telescopicgoal. Strong and reliable the goal is perfect for improving my goal scoring abilities”.

