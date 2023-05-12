Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Porirua Council Signs Up To Review Of Wellington Sports Facility Costs

Friday, 12 May 2023, 6:58 pm
Press Release: Affordable Sports

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker this week emailed the affordable sports campaign to notify them of her council’s agreement to participate in Wellington City Council’s review of fees for sport facilities.

On behalf of sportspeople, the Sports codes have extended their gratitude to Mayor Baker and her councillors for their participation in the review, which will help make sports fees fair and transparent for players in Wellington.

Porirua City Council joins Upper Hutt City Council and the Wellington City Council, which have all declared participation in a regional review which will look at the raw costs behind the fees charged for sport facility use across the region.

Hutt City Council and Kapiti Coast District Council are yet to announce participation in the review. Hutt City Council Mayor Campbell Barry and eight others now sitting councillors committed to the review in an election promise last year.

