Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Central Manawa Edge Comets To Win 2023 Synergy Hair Netball League

Sunday, 14 May 2023, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Central Manawa have added another chapter to their legacy after coming from behind to win the Synergy Hair Netball League crown, their fifth national title.

It took a savvy change-up in position to spark Manawa into action in a tense final against the Robinhood Comets, going on to win 45-43 at TSB Arena in Wellington on Sunday.

Manawa coach Ngarama Milner-Olsen turned to her bench in the third quarter with her side trailing by five goals and just a few minutes left in the spell, injecting goal attack Emma-May Murray-Fifita into the game in what proved game-changing switch.

Murray-Fifita waited almost 45 minutes to make her mark on the Grand Final but made the most of the opportunity to open up the attacking end and help swing momentum – but it didn’t come without a few nerves.

“The first shot that I took was probably the definition of my nerves, I just didn’t have enough strength in my arms I was so nervous,” she said.

Murray-Fifita said Manawa turned their focus to “taking care of possession” and scoring from their own centre passes in a tense fourth quarter.

“I’m very proud to be a part of this legacy,” she said after the match. “How good to finish off with that performance.”

The last time the two teams met there was 14-goals between them but there has been plenty of growth from both teams since that meeting and the two delivered a game well worthy of a title-decider.

Manawa had the services of Pulse defender Parris Mason while the Comets also called on Stars defender Lisa Putt to help steady their respective defensive ends in the season finale.

Both teams scored from early turnovers, but it was Manawa’s defensive pressure – from Mason and Madison Thomas – which caused a few more wobbles for the Comets frontline, allowing the hosts to a 4-1 lead after five minutes.

Finishing off at range in the circle was Jaelin Tulikaki as the Comets settled into their work and the two sides went goal-for-goal before Putt forced a turnover to help her side close the gap to 12-13 at the first break.

All four shooters however showed plenty of poise in a high standard of play in the Grand Final – Manawa missing just one goal in the opening stanza and the Comets faultless with their radars.

The Comets levelled the scores early in the second quarter but there were signs from Manawa of shifting gear, led by Scott’s hustle and the accurate feeding into Manawa’s schoolgirl shooter, Phoenix Schwalger, who netted all 20 of her first half goals.

Manawa made one personnel change after six minutes of play with Rachel Price injected into the game at wing defence in place of Charity Polu.

Comets were quick to adjust and a run of four goals saw them edge ahead by just two goals.

It prompted a full rejig of Manawa’s defensive unit with Mason falling back to goal keeper – in a bid to shut down Tulikaki – Price sliding across to goal defence and Polu returning to the court.

Price made an immediate impact in the defensive circle but again, the Comets held their composure to go into the halftime break with a 25-24 lead.

It was the Comets who went to the bench on the resumption of play with Lisa Putt moving back to goal keeper and Khanye-Lii Munro-Nanoa coming on at goal defence.

Nothing could separate the two teams however with both sides disciplined in their play – from the defensive efforts through court to bringing the ball to circle edge for precise delivery into the shooting circles.

A couple of key deflections from Munro-Nanoa looked to change the momentum as the Comets opened a five-goal advantage with just under five minutes in the third stanza.

But Manawa coach Ngarama Milner-Olsen was not afraid to make further personnel changes with Murray-Fifita injected into goal attack in place of Kiana Pelesio.

It had an immediate impact for the hosts, Murray-Fifita sparking Manawa as they rallied to cut the deficit to 35-37 at the last turn.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Auckland Festival of Photography: Lights, Camera, Action

Whakaahua Puoro Toa is accepting entries for the third Aotearoa Music Photography Awards until May 20, with 1st and 2nd prize winners announced in Auckland on May 26. More>>

New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>


Winter Games NZ: Secures 5-Year Funding Commitment

CEO Marty Toomey says, “This will allow us to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand to the world through epic content captured during the biggest snow sports programme we have ever delivered. More>>


Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 