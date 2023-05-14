Central Manawa Edge Comets To Win 2023 Synergy Hair Netball League

Central Manawa have added another chapter to their legacy after coming from behind to win the Synergy Hair Netball League crown, their fifth national title.

It took a savvy change-up in position to spark Manawa into action in a tense final against the Robinhood Comets, going on to win 45-43 at TSB Arena in Wellington on Sunday.

Manawa coach Ngarama Milner-Olsen turned to her bench in the third quarter with her side trailing by five goals and just a few minutes left in the spell, injecting goal attack Emma-May Murray-Fifita into the game in what proved game-changing switch.

Murray-Fifita waited almost 45 minutes to make her mark on the Grand Final but made the most of the opportunity to open up the attacking end and help swing momentum – but it didn’t come without a few nerves.

“The first shot that I took was probably the definition of my nerves, I just didn’t have enough strength in my arms I was so nervous,” she said.

Murray-Fifita said Manawa turned their focus to “taking care of possession” and scoring from their own centre passes in a tense fourth quarter.

“I’m very proud to be a part of this legacy,” she said after the match. “How good to finish off with that performance.”

The last time the two teams met there was 14-goals between them but there has been plenty of growth from both teams since that meeting and the two delivered a game well worthy of a title-decider.

Manawa had the services of Pulse defender Parris Mason while the Comets also called on Stars defender Lisa Putt to help steady their respective defensive ends in the season finale.

Both teams scored from early turnovers, but it was Manawa’s defensive pressure – from Mason and Madison Thomas – which caused a few more wobbles for the Comets frontline, allowing the hosts to a 4-1 lead after five minutes.

Finishing off at range in the circle was Jaelin Tulikaki as the Comets settled into their work and the two sides went goal-for-goal before Putt forced a turnover to help her side close the gap to 12-13 at the first break.

All four shooters however showed plenty of poise in a high standard of play in the Grand Final – Manawa missing just one goal in the opening stanza and the Comets faultless with their radars.

The Comets levelled the scores early in the second quarter but there were signs from Manawa of shifting gear, led by Scott’s hustle and the accurate feeding into Manawa’s schoolgirl shooter, Phoenix Schwalger, who netted all 20 of her first half goals.

Manawa made one personnel change after six minutes of play with Rachel Price injected into the game at wing defence in place of Charity Polu.

Comets were quick to adjust and a run of four goals saw them edge ahead by just two goals.

It prompted a full rejig of Manawa’s defensive unit with Mason falling back to goal keeper – in a bid to shut down Tulikaki – Price sliding across to goal defence and Polu returning to the court.

Price made an immediate impact in the defensive circle but again, the Comets held their composure to go into the halftime break with a 25-24 lead.

It was the Comets who went to the bench on the resumption of play with Lisa Putt moving back to goal keeper and Khanye-Lii Munro-Nanoa coming on at goal defence.

Nothing could separate the two teams however with both sides disciplined in their play – from the defensive efforts through court to bringing the ball to circle edge for precise delivery into the shooting circles.

A couple of key deflections from Munro-Nanoa looked to change the momentum as the Comets opened a five-goal advantage with just under five minutes in the third stanza.

But Manawa coach Ngarama Milner-Olsen was not afraid to make further personnel changes with Murray-Fifita injected into goal attack in place of Kiana Pelesio.

It had an immediate impact for the hosts, Murray-Fifita sparking Manawa as they rallied to cut the deficit to 35-37 at the last turn.

