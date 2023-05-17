'Ka Whawhai Tonu' Begins Worldwide Sales At Cannes

The first still of the emotionally packed action-adventure drama KA WHAWHAI TONU has been released as the film begins worldwide sales at the Cannes Film Market.

Set in Aotearoa - New Zealand in 1864, KA WHAHWAI TONU tells the story of a pivotal battle in the first New Zealand land wars. A battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and the Colonial forces. This heroic conflict is told through the eyes of two young teenagers forced to take control of their own destiny amidst the chaos of the battle and their escape.

Set amongst the unspoilt landscape of Aotearoa - New Zealand, the film stars Temuera Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngati Maniapoto) Cliff Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao) and Jason Flemyng (X-Men: First Class). The film also introduces fresh faces Paku Fernandez and Hinerangi Harawira-Nicholas in the lead roles.

KA WHAWHAI TONU tells this story of unimaginable courage told for the first time from the point of view of the indigenous people of New Zealand, in their own language Te Reo Māori. The film is written by Tim Worrall (of Tūhoe descent) with the assistance of Sundance Native Lab. Mike Jonathan (Ngati Maniapoto) directs and the film is produced by Piripi Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao) and Thomas Toby Parkinson.

Writer Tim Worrall said: “It has been a great privilege to be part of telling this story to honour our courageous ancestors who fought and died to ensure that we survived.”

Producer Toby Parkinson adds: “This is one of the most important events in Aoteaora - New Zealand History and I am so proud of our team and excited to bring this story to the big screen. This is a story told for the first time from an indigenous point of view and will change the way we view history.”

The film was funded by the New Zealand Film Commission’s He Pounamu Te Reo Māori Feature Fund Initiative supporting feature films in Te Reo Māori, New Zealand on Air and Te Māngai Pāho. Distributed by Transmission Films through Australia and New Zealand and represented by sales agent Locomotive Entertainment (London). Tim Worrall was also supported with assistance from the Sundance Native Lab.

KA WHAWHAI TONU will be released Matariki Weekend 2024. Next year marks 160 years since Chief Rewi Maniapoto stood on the ramparts in response to requests to surrender and shouted 'E hoa, ka whawhai tonu mātou, Āke! Āke! Āke!' (Friend, we will fight on forever, forever and forever!) and these words continue to lead calls of Māori sovereignty in Aotearoa - Zealand.

