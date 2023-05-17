Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'Ka Whawhai Tonu' Begins Worldwide Sales At Cannes

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Trigger Marketing

The first still of the emotionally packed action-adventure drama KA WHAWHAI TONU has been released as the film begins worldwide sales at the Cannes Film Market.

Set in Aotearoa - New Zealand in 1864, KA WHAHWAI TONU tells the story of a pivotal battle in the first New Zealand land wars. A battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and the Colonial forces. This heroic conflict is told through the eyes of two young teenagers forced to take control of their own destiny amidst the chaos of the battle and their escape.

Set amongst the unspoilt landscape of Aotearoa - New Zealand, the film stars Temuera Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngati Maniapoto) Cliff Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao) and Jason Flemyng (X-Men: First Class). The film also introduces fresh faces Paku Fernandez and Hinerangi Harawira-Nicholas in the lead roles.

KA WHAWHAI TONU tells this story of unimaginable courage told for the first time from the point of view of the indigenous people of New Zealand, in their own language Te Reo Māori. The film is written by Tim Worrall (of Tūhoe descent) with the assistance of Sundance Native Lab. Mike Jonathan (Ngati Maniapoto) directs and the film is produced by Piripi Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao) and Thomas Toby Parkinson.

Writer Tim Worrall said: “It has been a great privilege to be part of telling this story to honour our courageous ancestors who fought and died to ensure that we survived.”

Producer Toby Parkinson adds: “This is one of the most important events in Aoteaora - New Zealand History and I am so proud of our team and excited to bring this story to the big screen. This is a story told for the first time from an indigenous point of view and will change the way we view history.”

The film was funded by the New Zealand Film Commission’s He Pounamu Te Reo Māori Feature Fund Initiative supporting feature films in Te Reo Māori, New Zealand on Air and Te Māngai Pāho. Distributed by Transmission Films through Australia and New Zealand and represented by sales agent Locomotive Entertainment (London). Tim Worrall was also supported with assistance from the Sundance Native Lab.

KA WHAWHAI TONU will be released Matariki Weekend 2024. Next year marks 160 years since Chief Rewi Maniapoto stood on the ramparts in response to requests to surrender and shouted 'E hoa, ka whawhai tonu mātou, Āke! Āke! Āke!' (Friend, we will fight on forever, forever and forever!) and these words continue to lead calls of Māori sovereignty in Aotearoa - Zealand.

 

ENDS

 

For all media enquiries please contact Trigger Marketing & Publicity:

Adria Buckton

adria@triggermarketing.co.nz

021 498 086


Jessica Keast

Jessica@triggermarketing.co.nz

027 665 9974

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Trigger Marketing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland


Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 