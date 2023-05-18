Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mt Hutt’s Golden Anniversary Celebrations

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 1:53 pm
Press Release: NZSki

Canterbury’s Mt Hutt Ski Area is gearing up to celebrate its golden anniversary this winter, having operated for 50 phenomenal years.

Preparations are underway for a 4-day celebration, from August 24-27, which includes iconic Kiwi rock legends Dragon - playing a free concert in Methven on opening night.

Mt Hutt Ski Area Manager James McKenzie says the anniversary will take locals and visitors down memory lane, with a huge range of unique events, tributes, history, parties and music in the pipeline.

“It’s going to be a proud and nostalgic week for the team, our Methven community and our loyal Canterbury skiers and riders, James says.

“It’s not only a chance to celebrate this very special mountain but also the people who have been part of the journey throughout the years.”

Mt Hutt’s first year started with a humble rope tow in 1973. In 1980 the first chairlift ‘Towers Triple Chair’ was installed and in 2005 ‘The Summit 6’ Chairlift started spinning. Come 2021 Mt Hutt became home to New Zealand’s first 8-seater chairlift – The Nor’West Express.

The mountain has proudly been voted New Zealand’s best ski resort eight years running at the World Ski Awards.

The team at Mt Hutt has been drawing up anniversary plans for months, working on a programme that appeals to a wide range of people, to encourage a week-long stay in Canterbury.

Dragon will headline a free Welcome ‘Light Up Party’ kicking off the first night of celebrations in Methven on August 24, coupled with a tractor and lantern parade.

Over the following three days, Mt Hutt will host a slew of special events including some ‘50th’ challenges.

The celebration will also include late night stargazing at Ōpuke Thermal Pools & Spa, an alumni event and lots of exciting on-mountain fun.

Come Saturday a rail jam and family activities will be kicking off in Methven, followed by Canterbury favourite White Out Festival, with headline act yet to be announced.

The celebrations will close out with an iconic Mt Hutt Moonski and fireworks display.

Future announcements and details will be made in the coming weeks via Mt Hutt’s website and social media channels.

Mt Hutt is scheduled to open on June 9, 2023.

In 2002, Mt Hutt was purchased by NZSki – which also owns Queenstown’s Coronet Peak and The Remarkables and is family owned and operated by the Davies Family.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZSki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland


Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 