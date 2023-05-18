Mt Hutt’s Golden Anniversary Celebrations

Canterbury’s Mt Hutt Ski Area is gearing up to celebrate its golden anniversary this winter, having operated for 50 phenomenal years.

Preparations are underway for a 4-day celebration, from August 24-27, which includes iconic Kiwi rock legends Dragon - playing a free concert in Methven on opening night.

Mt Hutt Ski Area Manager James McKenzie says the anniversary will take locals and visitors down memory lane, with a huge range of unique events, tributes, history, parties and music in the pipeline.

“It’s going to be a proud and nostalgic week for the team, our Methven community and our loyal Canterbury skiers and riders, James says.

“It’s not only a chance to celebrate this very special mountain but also the people who have been part of the journey throughout the years.”

Mt Hutt’s first year started with a humble rope tow in 1973. In 1980 the first chairlift ‘Towers Triple Chair’ was installed and in 2005 ‘The Summit 6’ Chairlift started spinning. Come 2021 Mt Hutt became home to New Zealand’s first 8-seater chairlift – The Nor’West Express.

The mountain has proudly been voted New Zealand’s best ski resort eight years running at the World Ski Awards.

The team at Mt Hutt has been drawing up anniversary plans for months, working on a programme that appeals to a wide range of people, to encourage a week-long stay in Canterbury.

Dragon will headline a free Welcome ‘Light Up Party’ kicking off the first night of celebrations in Methven on August 24, coupled with a tractor and lantern parade.

Over the following three days, Mt Hutt will host a slew of special events including some ‘50th’ challenges.

The celebration will also include late night stargazing at Ōpuke Thermal Pools & Spa, an alumni event and lots of exciting on-mountain fun.

Come Saturday a rail jam and family activities will be kicking off in Methven, followed by Canterbury favourite White Out Festival, with headline act yet to be announced.

The celebrations will close out with an iconic Mt Hutt Moonski and fireworks display.

Future announcements and details will be made in the coming weeks via Mt Hutt’s website and social media channels.

Mt Hutt is scheduled to open on June 9, 2023.

In 2002, Mt Hutt was purchased by NZSki – which also owns Queenstown’s Coronet Peak and The Remarkables and is family owned and operated by the Davies Family.

