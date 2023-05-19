The Hunt For The Best Vegan Sausage In Aotearoa Is Underway!

For the fifth annual Vegan Sausage Awards, a new category of plant-based meat alternatives will be added to the usual sausage categories. The Vegan Society Awards work to reflect the variety and choice available in the plant-based world, here in Aotearoa. It is a delight to be able to increase the Sausage Award categories and showcase the many delicious plant-based pastrami and other deli meats made here in New Zealand.

The Awards will be taking place on 26th June at our new Award host, Khu Khu Eatery in Ponsonby, Auckland. Industry giants Aaron Pucci and Jasbir Kaur are our current confirmed judges, their credentials stand out in the Food and Beverage Industry and the Vegan Society is honoured to have their expertise in all the awards.

Last year’s Supreme Winner was Plan*t Sage and Onion, which Judge Mike McRoberts noted “had an edge, a level of sophistication. It can be eaten in many different ways: Breakfast, BBQ etc. The sage flavour and the sweetness of onion makes it a joy!”

Sausage and deli meat alternative makers from Aotearoa and beyond are all welcome to enter this year’s awards. All products must be available in New Zealand.

“Vegan sausages are here to stay, they are healthier for you, better for the environment and are a more compassionate way of eating, whilst still enjoying your favourite foods.” Vegan Society Spokesperson Claire Insley said, “With over 8 billion people and rising, the move towards a plant-based economy is ever more pressing. Plant-based sausages are a fun and easy way to look after our planet and our health.”

The trend for plant-based foods is continuing and likely to do so for the foreseeable future, as noted in this recent report -

