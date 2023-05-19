Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Hunt For The Best Vegan Sausage In Aotearoa Is Underway!

Friday, 19 May 2023, 3:23 pm
Press Release: The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand

For the fifth annual Vegan Sausage Awards, a new category of plant-based meat alternatives will be added to the usual sausage categories. The Vegan Society Awards work to reflect the variety and choice available in the plant-based world, here in Aotearoa. It is a delight to be able to increase the Sausage Award categories and showcase the many delicious plant-based pastrami and other deli meats made here in New Zealand.

The Awards will be taking place on 26th June at our new Award host, Khu Khu Eatery in Ponsonby, Auckland. Industry giants Aaron Pucci and Jasbir Kaur are our current confirmed judges, their credentials stand out in the Food and Beverage Industry and the Vegan Society is honoured to have their expertise in all the awards.

Last year’s Supreme Winner was Plan*t Sage and Onion, which Judge Mike McRoberts noted “had an edge, a level of sophistication. It can be eaten in many different ways: Breakfast, BBQ etc. The sage flavour and the sweetness of onion makes it a joy!”

Sausage and deli meat alternative makers from Aotearoa and beyond are all welcome to enter this year’s awards. All products must be available in New Zealand.

“Vegan sausages are here to stay, they are healthier for you, better for the environment and are a more compassionate way of eating, whilst still enjoying your favourite foods.” Vegan Society Spokesperson Claire Insley said, “With over 8 billion people and rising, the move towards a plant-based economy is ever more pressing. Plant-based sausages are a fun and easy way to look after our planet and our health.”

The trend for plant-based foods is continuing and likely to do so for the foreseeable future, as noted in this recent report -

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/blogs/plant-based-food

 

ENDS

 

The Vegan Society supports and facilitates a vegan lifestyle and plant-based eating by creating a vibrant, visible and influential community, and by providing resources and information.

e: claire@vegansociety.org.nz

w: www.vegansociety.org.nz

ig:https://www.instagram.com/vegansocietynz/

fb https://www.facebook.com/VegSocNZ/

t: https://twitter.com/@vegan_nz

Media Spokesperson

Claire Insley B.Sc. Adv.Dip. (they/them)

m: 021 0244 7907

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 