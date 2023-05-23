Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Simon & Garfunkel Story Announce 2023 Aotearoa National Tour

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 10:51 am
Press Release: The Publicity Machine

Following SOLD-OUT performances in London’s West End, a worldwide tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story continues to stun audiences across the globe. This show is currently the biggest and the most successful theatre show celebrating the lives and career of Folk/Rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel and will return to Aotearoa in August for shows in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch from the 11 – 13 August 2023.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story toured Australasia in 2018 to sold out venues. This acclaimed production tells the fascinating tale of how two young boys from Queens, New York went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time. Starting from their humble beginnings as 50s Rock n Roll duo Tom & Jerry, The Simon & Garfunkel Story takes you through all the songs and stories that shaped them, the dramatic split, their individual solo careers and ending with a stunning recreation of the legendary 1981 Central Park reunion concert.

Featuring 1960s photographs and film footage accompanied by a full band performing all their hits including Mrs Robinson’, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Scarborough Fair, The Boxer, The Sound of Silence and many more, this is a show not to be missed by any fan of the music and era.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story features UK performers William Sharp as Paul Simon and Oliver Cave as Art Garfunkel. Both recent college graduates – William from the London College of Music and Oliver from the Royal Academy of Music – the duo have been touring across the UK and Europe in these roles. They are accompanied by Leon Camfield on bass, Will Tuckwell on electric guitar and keyboards and Mat Swales on the drums.

“FOR ONCE, YOU CAN REALLY BELIEVE THE HYPE” - British Theatre Guide

“AS CLOSE TO THE REAL THING AS IT’S POSSIBLE TO GET” - The Daily Express

“A NOSTALGIA FEST” - Mail on Sunday

“AMAZING” - Elaine Paige, BBC Radio 2

“AUTHENTIC AND EXCITING” - The Stage

“A REAL TREAT” - The Metro

AOTEAROA 2023 TOUR DATES

FRI 11 AUG - MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE, WELLINGTON

SAT 12 AUG - THE CIVIC, AUCKLAND

SUN 13 AUG - TOWN HALL, CHRISTCHURCH

PRE-SALE TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM 10AM, TUES 23 MAY UNTIL 9AM, FRI 26 MAY @ www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com

WELLINGTON | AUCKLAND | CHRISTCHURCH

PUBLIC ON SALE 10AM, FRI 26 MAY @ TICKETMASTER WELLINGTON | AUCKLAND | TICKETEK CHRISTCHURCH

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Publicity Machine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 