The Simon & Garfunkel Story Announce 2023 Aotearoa National Tour

Following SOLD-OUT performances in London’s West End, a worldwide tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story continues to stun audiences across the globe. This show is currently the biggest and the most successful theatre show celebrating the lives and career of Folk/Rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel and will return to Aotearoa in August for shows in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch from the 11 – 13 August 2023.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story toured Australasia in 2018 to sold out venues. This acclaimed production tells the fascinating tale of how two young boys from Queens, New York went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time. Starting from their humble beginnings as 50s Rock n Roll duo Tom & Jerry, The Simon & Garfunkel Story takes you through all the songs and stories that shaped them, the dramatic split, their individual solo careers and ending with a stunning recreation of the legendary 1981 Central Park reunion concert.

Featuring 1960s photographs and film footage accompanied by a full band performing all their hits including Mrs Robinson’, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Scarborough Fair, The Boxer, The Sound of Silence and many more, this is a show not to be missed by any fan of the music and era.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story features UK performers William Sharp as Paul Simon and Oliver Cave as Art Garfunkel. Both recent college graduates – William from the London College of Music and Oliver from the Royal Academy of Music – the duo have been touring across the UK and Europe in these roles. They are accompanied by Leon Camfield on bass, Will Tuckwell on electric guitar and keyboards and Mat Swales on the drums.

“FOR ONCE, YOU CAN REALLY BELIEVE THE HYPE” - British Theatre Guide

“AS CLOSE TO THE REAL THING AS IT’S POSSIBLE TO GET” - The Daily Express

“A NOSTALGIA FEST” - Mail on Sunday

“AMAZING” - Elaine Paige, BBC Radio 2

“AUTHENTIC AND EXCITING” - The Stage

“A REAL TREAT” - The Metro

AOTEAROA 2023 TOUR DATES

FRI 11 AUG - MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE, WELLINGTON

SAT 12 AUG - THE CIVIC, AUCKLAND

SUN 13 AUG - TOWN HALL, CHRISTCHURCH

PRE-SALE TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM 10AM, TUES 23 MAY UNTIL 9AM, FRI 26 MAY @ www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com

WELLINGTON | AUCKLAND | CHRISTCHURCH

PUBLIC ON SALE 10AM, FRI 26 MAY @ TICKETMASTER WELLINGTON | AUCKLAND | TICKETEK CHRISTCHURCH

