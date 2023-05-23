Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rei - The Matariki Tour 2023

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: Integrity Promotion


Mata ‘Eyes’ Ariki : ‘High Chief or God’ : MATARIKI

Rei is celebrating Matariki in Aotearoa, our Māori New Year, by taking the stage on an 8 date tour and performing tracks from ARIKI as well as your fav bilingual bangers.

From Tāmaki to Te Wai Pounamu, Rei can’t wait to share his waiata kanikani (dance music) and party with the people! Oh, and he’ll be performing his brand new waiata All We Got!


Taking mana wāhine Huia with him on the road, a reo bilingual artist who fuses uplifting kaupapa with her dnb, dance hall and ambient music. Adding a local support act at each spot, The Matariki tour headlines with Rei’s high energy set and then a DJ set playing exclusive, never heard before remixed te reo music.

Rei has been in mahi hard mode since his last tour for the award winning album ‘The Bridge’, and releasing a full 20 track te reo album Ariki.

If you joined us at the ARIKI release party, your Māori lanyard and pass gets you into any shows for FREE with a ticket purchase, so bring your friends and whānau along!

To get you psyched and ready for the show, check out Rei’s Splore Aftermovie here!

The Matariki Tour promises to be the disruptor and the uplifter, as the te reo Māori heavy run of shows that Aotearoa needs right now.

Let’s kanikani!

Find tickets and more info on The Matariki Tour at www.musicbyrei.com

+64 9 817 5322 :: +64 27 544 1331 :: http://www.kog.co.nz :: www.integritypromotion.com :: www.iamhuia.com ::

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Integrity Promotion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 