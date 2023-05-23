Rei - The Matariki Tour 2023



Mata ‘Eyes’ Ariki : ‘High Chief or God’ : MATARIKI

Rei is celebrating Matariki in Aotearoa, our Māori New Year, by taking the stage on an 8 date tour and performing tracks from ARIKI as well as your fav bilingual bangers.

From Tāmaki to Te Wai Pounamu, Rei can’t wait to share his waiata kanikani (dance music) and party with the people! Oh, and he’ll be performing his brand new waiata All We Got!



Taking mana wāhine Huia with him on the road, a reo bilingual artist who fuses uplifting kaupapa with her dnb, dance hall and ambient music. Adding a local support act at each spot, The Matariki tour headlines with Rei’s high energy set and then a DJ set playing exclusive, never heard before remixed te reo music.

Rei has been in mahi hard mode since his last tour for the award winning album ‘The Bridge’, and releasing a full 20 track te reo album Ariki.

If you joined us at the ARIKI release party, your Māori lanyard and pass gets you into any shows for FREE with a ticket purchase, so bring your friends and whānau along!

To get you psyched and ready for the show, check out Rei’s Splore Aftermovie here!

The Matariki Tour promises to be the disruptor and the uplifter, as the te reo Māori heavy run of shows that Aotearoa needs right now.

Let’s kanikani!

Find tickets and more info on The Matariki Tour at www.musicbyrei.com

