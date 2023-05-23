Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Women’s Leadership Development Programme Graduates Set To Strengthen Sport And Recreation Sector

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

A diverse group of 19 woman leaders from the sport and recreation sector has successfully completed Aktive’s Women’s Leadership Development Programme, further advancing leadership development for wāhine across Tāmaki Makaurau and Aotearoa more broadly.

The 18-month programme was celebrated recently at Remuera Golf Course with a graduation ceremony. Participants presented their group projects to a panel comprising Jennah Wootten, Chief Executive, Aktive; Laura Menzies, Chief Executive, Northern Region Football; and Duane Kale, International Paralympic Committee Vice President and Sport NZ Board Member. Programme mentors, current line managers and wider sector leaders were also in attendance.

Jennah Wootten, Chief Executive, Aktive says the participants have embraced the opportunity, which highlights the breadth of female talent across the sport and recreation sector.

"The Women’s Leadership Development Programme aims to grow capability and support the women with their future aspirations at both governance and management levels," says Ms Wootten. "Our sector is stronger for this graduating group of wāhine toa, and we know they will be role models for other women and girls in sport."

The 18-month programme provides a unique opportunity and environment for learning, and includes residential workshops, mentoring and networking events. For the first time, this cohort included women outside of Auckland participating, thanks to the support of Sport NZ.

Participants hailed from a range of organisations including High Performance Sport New Zealand, Counties Manukau Sport, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Harbour Sport and Paralympics New Zealand. Their feedback will prove valuable to further shape the programme.

Maraea Howe, Kaitohutohu Hōhenga - Activation Advisor Māori Outcomes, Auckland Council said "Mā te huruhuru ka rere te manu" (Adorn the bird with feathers so it may soar) The more feathers you provide the higher the bird will fly no matter how old you are. The Aktive Women’s Leadership Development Programme has provided me an environment of meaningful learning, professionalism, networking and sisterhood. I am definitely a more confident leader as a result."

Hollie Ellis, Programme Manager - Leverage & Legacy, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 also shared her experience: "The Programme has afforded me an incredible opportunity. The length of the Programme and depth of the content has ensured I've been able to build meaningful connections across not only Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, but Aotearoa New Zealand. I believe that it has already positively impacted my leadership capability."

The Women’s Leadership Development Programme’s graduation ceremony panel set the tone and challenge for the future, with a panel providing valuable leadership advice. Ms Menzies said: "If an opportunity presents itself and it feels a bit scary, it’s probably the right thing to do." This sentiment was echoed by Mr Kale: "Don’t be afraid of doing something that scares you - have an open mindset."

Applications for Aktive’s next Women’s Leadership Development Programme are open now to Friday 16 June 2023 on the Aktive website. Women considering applying are invited to join a webinar with programme facilitators and participants from cohorts one and two at 1pm, Thursday 8 June 2023 - click here to join.

