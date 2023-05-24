Parkin Drawing Prize 2023 – Final Call For Entries

Artists have less than a week away before entries close in the 2023 Parkin Drawing Prize.

The national competition, now into its 11th year, was founded and generously donated by arts patron Chris Parkin since 2012, after he discovered the New Zealand art world was missing a reasonably substantial drawing award.

A major cash prize of $25,000 and national recognition is on the cards for the winning entry. From approximately 500 entries, a portfolio of around 80 works is chosen by a judging panel for the annual exhibition. In addition to the premier prize of $25,000, another 10 highly commended prizes of $500.00 are awarded.

Anyone can apply to enter this anonymously selected contest as long as the artist is a New Zealand resident or citizen.

Previous winners include Monique Jansen (2013) with AO Folded Moire Drawing; Douglas Stichbury (2014) with Observer, Gabrielle Amodeo (2015) with The Floor We Walk On, Hannah Beehre’s Catastrophe (2016), Kirsty Lillico’s carpet installation State Block (2017), Jacqui Colley for Long Echo (2018), Michael Dell’s Every Valley (2019), Poppy Lekner’s Forward Slash (2020), Mark Braunias’ work ‘In search of the Saccharine Underground’ and Siân Stephens ‘Liam Cutting His Hair After An All-nighter’, at last year’s 10th anniversary.

Siân, who is now based in London with her partner Liam, urges any artists tossing up the idea of entering, to go for it.

An advisory panel, consisting of New Zealand artist Matt Gauldie, curator at Dunedin Public Art Gallery Lucy Hammonds, and former art curator and gallery director Helen Kedgley, will preselect the finalists in June.

Entry forms and further information are available on www.parkinprize.nz. Entries close at 4pm on 31 May 2023 and the winner will be announced on Monday 31 July 2023 to coincide with a public exhibition showcasing all finalists’ works to be held at the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington.

